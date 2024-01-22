Video: Brendan Fairclough & Sam Pilgrim with 'Maybe The Stupidest Idea Yet'

Jan 23, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesSam Pilgrim and myself set out to build a mountain bike north shore ladder across a canyon/ path haha. I found this feature a few months ago. As soon as saw the fallen tree the idea came right in to my small stupid brain. So we got to it building a fun line in to the fallen tree and then putting ladders on there tree to making it ridable. We had our enduro mountain bikes for this stunt as we needed the gears on them to pedal across the log and also the plan was to flip out of the top jump.

Always a dangerous pairing when we team up. Sam and myself love pushing what's possible and have such different MTB skill sets that when brought together bad things happed as we push each other out of our comfort zones"Brendan Fairclough


Posted In:
Videos Brendan Fairclough Sam Pilgirim


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,248 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[Update: Kriss Kyle Signs with Halo Wheels] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
166591 views
Norco Files Patent for New Downhill Bike
73914 views
[Update: Rónán Dunne Joins the Team] Mondraker Announces Factory DH Race Team
58343 views
Hardtail Roundup: 17 Compelling & Progressive Options
44048 views
OneUp Announces New V3 Dropper Post
41263 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Rides The Legendary Kitzbühel Ski Course in 'The Streif'
38301 views
Bike Check: UC Berkeley Students’ Handmade Carbon Mountain Bike
33678 views
The Gamux Sego "Semi-Automatic" Gearbox DH Bike Is Available To Preorder
32985 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.045140
Mobile Version of Website