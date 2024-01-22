Video: Brendan Fairclough & Sam Pilgrim with 'Maybe The Stupidest Idea Yet'

Sam Pilgrim and myself set out to build a mountain bike north shore ladder across a canyon/ path haha. I found this feature a few months ago. As soon as saw the fallen tree the idea came right in to my small stupid brain. So we got to it building a fun line in to the fallen tree and then putting ladders on there tree to making it ridable. We had our enduro mountain bikes for this stunt as we needed the gears on them to pedal across the log and also the plan was to flip out of the top jump.



Always a dangerous pairing when we team up. Sam and myself love pushing what's possible and have such different MTB skill sets that when brought together bad things happed as we push each other out of our comfort zones" — Brendan Fairclough