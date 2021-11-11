Video: Brendan Fairclough, Andrew Neethling & Danny Hart Shred Portes du Soleil in S2 EP 2 of 'A Dog's Life'

Nov 11, 2021
by SCOTT Sports  

Morzine? Chatel? Champery? Morgins? Sound familiar? There's a good reason for that. These places are home to some of the most renowned downhill and freeride lines in Europe, and Portes du Soleil encompasses them all. Boasting 12 resorts, 4 major bike parks and 21 lifts servicing over 50 downhill trails, Portes du Soleil is an absolute must-ride for all mountain bikers. It is no surprise that  Brendan Fairclough is no stranger to this region, having trained, filmed, wined and dined numerous times throughout his career as a downhill pro.

In the latest episode of "A Dog's Life", Brendan is joined by long-time SCOTT ambassador, ex-racer, Crankworx commentator and all-around personality, Andrew Neethling for a few hot laps in the Chatel Bike Park. Once in Morzine, Brendan meets up with fellow countryman and downhill legend Danny Hart, aptly crowned the King of Mud Riding. As you can imagine, things get plenty wild in the Pleney Steeps when these two ride together!













It's A Dog's Life

Watch the full-length episode on Brendog's channel.

Video Credits: Seager Films
Photo Credits: Ryan Franklin

