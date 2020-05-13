Video: Brendan Fairclough Builds a Rooftop Quarter Pipe in 'Lockdown Rampage 3'

May 13, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesLockdown back yard Rampage series Ep3. We are getting up to all sorts of mischief now with this quarantine going on and on. This week the roof of my house turns in to a mountain bike skate park quarter pipe. I suck at BMX and skateparks so this wasn't easy for me but had so much fun filming it. As always biking is keeping us sane whether it's at home or out in the woods. Wow, I love bikes.

Thanks for watching, and Ep4 is coming soon and its the best one yet!!Brendan Fairclough

As the world struggles to suppress the spread of COVID-19, please follow the guidelines of your local health authorities. Even if you don’t have the virus, bike-related hospital visits put additional stress on your medical systems; do not undertake any activities that put you or others at risk.


 Cue the lockdown police...
 Give Pinkbike its credit though, it's fairly ironic having a warning to not dick about at the foot of the article...

