Video: Brendan Fairclough Builds a Rooftop Quarter Pipe in 'Lockdown Rampage 3'

Lockdown back yard Rampage series Ep3. We are getting up to all sorts of mischief now with this quarantine going on and on. This week the roof of my house turns in to a mountain bike skate park quarter pipe. I suck at BMX and skateparks so this wasn't easy for me but had so much fun filming it. As always biking is keeping us sane whether it's at home or out in the woods. Wow, I love bikes.



Thanks for watching, and Ep4 is coming soon and its the best one yet!! — Brendan Fairclough