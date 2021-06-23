Video: Brendan Fairclough Commits Crimes Against Downhill

Jun 23, 2021
by SCOTT Sports  

For years, Brendan Fairclough has been deceiving us.

Learn more about the Spark 900: https://bit.ly/3gNj2bn

All New SCOTT Spark 900 TUNED

All New SCOTT Spark 900



All New SCOTT Spark 900 TUNED

Video Credits: Aspect Media
Photo Credits: Roo Fowler

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos XC Bikes Scott Scott Spark Brendan Fairclough


Must Read This Week
Spotted: SRAM is Testing Something (But It's Probably Not a Dual Caliper Brake)
90754 views
Quiz: Can You Tell a Real Pinkbike Comment from an AI Generated One?
80899 views
Gee Atherton Airlifted to Hospital After a Crash While Filming
72738 views
Review: Cannondale's All New 2022 Jekyll 1
61618 views
Final Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
56262 views
Shimano Factory Shut Down in Malaysia May Cause Additional Product Delays
43652 views
First Look: Formula's Prototype Dual Crown Enduro Fork & New Lightweight Brakes
39418 views
Video: Mullet vs 29er With the Same Geometry - Which is Faster?
36973 views

36 Comments

  • 32 0
 Should have also charged him with carrying a consealed shock.
  • 1 0
 xD
  • 7 0
 *concealed you illiterate idiot @bigtim.
  • 13 1
 I can't help it.... wanna buy one now! Damn you brendon!
  • 36 1
 Brendan*
  • 7 0
 @SCOTT-Sports: Oh Scott.
  • 12 0
 @SCOTT-Sports: Brendog*
  • 1 14
flag SevenW (50 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @SCOTT-Sports: really? a typo comment...
  • 3 0
 @SCOTT-Sports: drops the mike, walks away.
  • 3 0
 Brendon didn’t get robbed.
  • 5 0
 @noplacelikeloam: *mic
  • 1 0
 @austinshepherd: took the bait, thank you and high five!
  • 1 0
 Great Scott (sports)!!
  • 9 0
 Brendog on an XC bike.... With...clipless pedals....
*Proceeds to faint miserably on my work laptop with Pinkbike still open*
  • 1 0
 At least it was not a gravel Wink
  • 4 0
 Like porn with too much plot...
  • 3 0
 Nice wig, your Honour
  • 4 2
 They'll have him riding an ebike next....... oh wait.
  • 2 0
 Thought the same. Apparently XC is a bigger crime than YT click baity stuff and ebikes
  • 2 0
 well done, enjoyed that one
  • 4 2
 If he can survive on 120mm of travel, I'm sure the rest of PB can too.
  • 1 0
 So fresh & So clean,
A lean mean machine.
Hopefully not a nightmare to service the shock.
  • 2 0
 I wanted one before. Now I really want one! That looks like so much fun.
  • 1 0
 I can't wait to see normal riders attempting to hoon and flog their 130mm XC bikes down normal trails
  • 1 0
 Can we have the video with John cleese or John Bearclaw as a judge instead please?
  • 2 0
 Damnit I want one now.
  • 2 0
 Great Scott
  • 1 0
 No knee pads? That is a bold move!!
  • 1 0
 All of this to sell a bike?
No need. If it's in stock, people will buy it.
  • 1 0
 Rampage on 130mm travel..............
  • 1 0
 brilliant
  • 1 0
 SUITS ME JUDGE! haha
  • 1 0
 Bold move, Brendog
  • 2 4
 Next hearing Bold patent infringement.
  • 3 0
 I think Scott bought Bold.
  • 2 0
 Scott own a majority stake in Bold.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009772
Mobile Version of Website