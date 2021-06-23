Pinkbike.com
Video: Brendan Fairclough Commits Crimes Against Downhill
Jun 23, 2021
by
SCOTT Sports
For years, Brendan Fairclough has been deceiving us.
Learn more about the Spark 900:
https://bit.ly/3gNj2bn
Video Credits: Aspect Media
Photo Credits: Roo Fowler
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
XC Bikes
Scott
Scott Spark
Brendan Fairclough
Must Read This Week
Spotted: SRAM is Testing Something (But It's Probably Not a Dual Caliper Brake)
90754 views
Quiz: Can You Tell a Real Pinkbike Comment from an AI Generated One?
80899 views
Gee Atherton Airlifted to Hospital After a Crash While Filming
72738 views
Review: Cannondale's All New 2022 Jekyll 1
61618 views
Final Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
56262 views
Shimano Factory Shut Down in Malaysia May Cause Additional Product Delays
43652 views
First Look: Formula's Prototype Dual Crown Enduro Fork & New Lightweight Brakes
39418 views
Video: Mullet vs 29er With the Same Geometry - Which is Faster?
36973 views
36 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
32
0
bigtim
(54 mins ago)
Should have also charged him with carrying a consealed shock.
[Reply]
1
0
Poxi27
(27 mins ago)
xD
[Reply]
7
0
bigtim
(10 mins ago)
*concealed you illiterate idiot
@bigtim
.
[Reply]
13
1
scar4me
(1 hours ago)
I can't help it.... wanna buy one now! Damn you brendon!
[Reply]
36
1
SCOTT-Sports
Plus
(1 hours ago)
Brendan*
[Reply]
7
0
Bomadics
(56 mins ago)
@SCOTT-Sports
: Oh Scott.
[Reply]
12
0
nicktapias
(54 mins ago)
@SCOTT-Sports
: Brendog*
[Reply]
1
14
SevenW
(50 mins ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
@SCOTT-Sports
: really? a typo comment...
[Reply]
3
0
noplacelikeloam
(46 mins ago)
@SCOTT-Sports
: drops the mike, walks away.
[Reply]
3
0
nyhc00
(19 mins ago)
Brendon didn’t get robbed.
[Reply]
5
0
austinshepherd
(19 mins ago)
@noplacelikeloam
: *mic
[Reply]
1
0
noplacelikeloam
(13 mins ago)
@austinshepherd
: took the bait, thank you and high five!
[Reply]
1
0
nozes
(10 mins ago)
Great Scott (sports)!!
[Reply]
9
0
Aksel31
(43 mins ago)
Brendog on an XC bike.... With...clipless pedals....
*Proceeds to faint miserably on my work laptop with Pinkbike still open*
[Reply]
1
0
lkubica
(36 mins ago)
At least it was not a gravel
[Reply]
4
0
krka73
(44 mins ago)
Like porn with too much plot...
[Reply]
3
0
ceecee
(27 mins ago)
Nice wig, your Honour
[Reply]
4
2
jonnymcc
(1 hours ago)
They'll have him riding an ebike next....... oh wait.
[Reply]
2
0
BeardlessMarinRider
(43 mins ago)
Thought the same. Apparently XC is a bigger crime than YT click baity stuff and ebikes
[Reply]
2
0
EnsBen
(1 hours ago)
well done, enjoyed that one
[Reply]
4
2
Ebotshon
(1 hours ago)
If he can survive on 120mm of travel, I'm sure the rest of PB can too.
[Reply]
1
0
RimCyclery
(54 mins ago)
So fresh & So clean,
A lean mean machine.
Hopefully not a nightmare to service the shock.
[Reply]
2
0
crazyXCsquirrel
(43 mins ago)
I wanted one before. Now I really want one! That looks like so much fun.
[Reply]
1
0
rip8569
(22 mins ago)
I can't wait to see normal riders attempting to hoon and flog their 130mm XC bikes down normal trails
[Reply]
1
0
OldschoolOlaf
(8 mins ago)
Can we have the video with John cleese or John Bearclaw as a judge instead please?
[Reply]
2
0
nicktapias
(1 hours ago)
Damnit I want one now.
[Reply]
2
0
danielfloyd
(25 mins ago)
Great Scott
[Reply]
1
0
hpe29
(21 mins ago)
No knee pads? That is a bold move!!
[Reply]
1
0
nozes
(11 mins ago)
All of this to sell a bike?
No need. If it's in stock, people will buy it.
[Reply]
1
0
butchy020
(8 mins ago)
Rampage on 130mm travel..............
[Reply]
1
0
sennaster
(37 mins ago)
brilliant
[Reply]
1
0
dmrbikes
Plus
(6 mins ago)
SUITS ME JUDGE! haha
[Reply]
1
0
Notmeatall
(0 mins ago)
Bold move, Brendog
[Reply]
2
4
likeittacky
(48 mins ago)
Next hearing Bold patent infringement.
[Reply]
3
0
WalrusRider
(15 mins ago)
I think Scott bought Bold.
[Reply]
2
0
Rickos
(12 mins ago)
Scott own a majority stake in Bold.
[Reply]
