Video: Brendan Fairclough, Dan Atherton & Jono Jones Shred DH Bikes at Dyfi Bike Park

Oct 30, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesWith the downhill World Cup Final looming I thought it would be best to take the downhill bike and get some laps in at a bikepark. There was only one place to go and that had to be Dyfi Bikepark and there was only one man who I thought would be up to the job, the one and only Jono Jones.

With the Surrey Hills not really coming up with the downhill bike terrain we headed up to North Wales before they locked it down. Having never been to Dyfi bike park I thought this would be the perfect time to check it out. I haven't been on the downhill bike since Audi Nines so this trip was well needed before the World Cup in Portugal. Dyfi was a perfect location to get some time back in on the MTB. Long rough tracks, flowy jump lines and enduro style trails we had whatever we needed to get the job done before traveling out to the World Cup finals.

Many thanks to Dyfi Bikepark and Dan Atherton for having us over and riding with us aswell, was such a sick day. Brendan Fairclough


Brendan Fairclough Dan Atherton


2 Comments

  
 Dyfi looks sick good work Dan Atherton
  
 So sick, was up there a month or so back and unreal! Great work DYFI crew!

