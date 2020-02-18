Video: Brendan Fairclough Goes Stratospheric at DarkFest

Feb 18, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

A GoPro compilation full of bangers from Brendog.

16 Comments

  • 12 0
 Good stuff. But why is the music louder after 1:52?
  • 3 0
 That's when it starts to get exciting!
  • 7 0
 This Adidas outfit is soooo Slav!
  • 3 0
 www.sadanduseless.com/squatting-slavs-in-tracksuits-meme
  • 4 1
 Where can I get some of Brendog’s chavved out Adidas trousers from?
It would be a good economy because I could use them for football training on Saturdays and mountain biking in Sundays without feeling badly dressed at either.
  • 1 1
 Looks like TLD pants with an ADIDAS branding on it. Check the TLD logo just below his knee.
  • 1 0
 Yeah Brendawg, sending it so Pro like always. These jumps lines were more out of this world than hardline, and that was sick.
  • 1 0
 Knowing that gopro makes everything less steep and smaller, these jumps are insane and sooooo over my limits. Actually, they are stratospheric over my limit.
  • 1 0
 ... that’s like watching a video game. So big it (almost) can’t be real. Brendog just makes it look so smooth too.
  • 2 1
 more hang time than Reggie Theus
  • 1 0
 and just as slick!
  • 1 1
 When will we get highlights from the post fest f*ck fest? (It’s a real thing).
  • 2 1
 WTF happened to the chase rider at 1:10? Last seen orbiting Mars?!
  • 1 0
 that one handed landing....
  • 1 0
 UNREAL!
  • 1 0
 That $hi# is bonkers!!!

