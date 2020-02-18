Pinkbike.com
Video: Brendan Fairclough Goes Stratospheric at DarkFest
Feb 18, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
A GoPro compilation full of bangers from Brendog.
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Brendan Fairclough
Darkfest
16 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
12
0
The-Mango-Kid
(1 hours ago)
Good stuff. But why is the music louder after 1:52?
[Reply]
3
0
ridesmoothbro
(1 hours ago)
That's when it starts to get exciting!
[Reply]
7
0
mihauek
(1 hours ago)
This Adidas outfit is soooo Slav!
[Reply]
3
0
nyhc00
(36 mins ago)
www.sadanduseless.com/squatting-slavs-in-tracksuits-meme
[Reply]
4
1
jaame
(1 hours ago)
Where can I get some of Brendog’s chavved out Adidas trousers from?
It would be a good economy because I could use them for football training on Saturdays and mountain biking in Sundays without feeling badly dressed at either.
[Reply]
1
1
evildos
(47 mins ago)
Looks like TLD pants with an ADIDAS branding on it. Check the TLD logo just below his knee.
[Reply]
1
0
Fifty50Grip
(56 mins ago)
Yeah Brendawg, sending it so Pro like always. These jumps lines were more out of this world than hardline, and that was sick.
[Reply]
1
0
pioterski
(4 mins ago)
Knowing that gopro makes everything less steep and smaller, these jumps are insane and sooooo over my limits. Actually, they are stratospheric over my limit.
[Reply]
1
0
smallsilences
(1 hours ago)
... that’s like watching a video game. So big it (almost) can’t be real. Brendog just makes it look so smooth too.
[Reply]
2
1
yabbaDABdo
(1 hours ago)
more hang time than Reggie Theus
[Reply]
1
0
RobKong
(31 mins ago)
and just as slick!
[Reply]
1
1
i-anac
(40 mins ago)
When will we get highlights from the post fest f*ck fest? (It’s a real thing).
[Reply]
2
1
Obidog
(39 mins ago)
WTF happened to the chase rider at 1:10? Last seen orbiting Mars?!
[Reply]
1
0
hamncheez
(31 mins ago)
that one handed landing....
[Reply]
1
0
devydonn
(1 hours ago)
UNREAL!
[Reply]
1
0
Toolfool
(7 mins ago)
That $hi# is bonkers!!!
[Reply]
