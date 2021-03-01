Video: Brendan Fairclough is Joined by Sam Pilgrim as They Try to Ride Over his House

We thought it was well overdue to get Sam Pilgrim​ down for a home rampage episode and it didn't disappoint. After our tragic attempt at jumping the house a few weeks ago, we decided to try again with a slightly different approach, more of a trials/slopestyle idea. Instead of using the motocross bike we decided to pedal in and use an MTB Hopper up onto Sam's van and across.





Sam headed down in his converted sprinter van. As he rolled into the drive our heads started thinking. Of course, we're jumping on to his van as a starting point but then that left us with a huge canyon to get across. So in true Danny Mac style we erected the worlds sketchiest skinny. And believe me this skinny was horrific to walk across let alone cycle across at high speed.



I was really not happy about this one. Jumping on to the van I had no issue with but hitting the skinny straight after was so scary. Zero room for error and no change to practice it sucked. Luckily Sam opted to go first on this. — Brendan Fairclough