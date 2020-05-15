Video: Brendan Fairclough Jumps his Land Rover in 'Lockdown Rampage 4'

May 15, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesLockdown rampage back yard session and this time I jump my Mountain bike over my Land Rover Defender. Thought I'd throw in a few tricks too, though maybe I Need Sam Pilgrim to teach me some more?! No skateparks open to resorting to building my own sketchy jump box at home from leftover wood.
Epic time trying to build all these new stunts, let me know your ideas?? Brendan Fairclough

As the world struggles to suppress the spread of COVID-19, please follow the guidelines of your local health authorities. Even if you don’t have the virus, bike-related hospital visits put additional stress on your medical systems; do not undertake any activities that put you or others at risk.


