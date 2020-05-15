Video: Brendan Fairclough Jumps his Land Rover in 'Lockdown Rampage 4'

Lockdown rampage back yard session and this time I jump my Mountain bike over my Land Rover Defender. Thought I'd throw in a few tricks too, though maybe I Need Sam Pilgrim to teach me some more?! No skateparks open to resorting to building my own sketchy jump box at home from leftover wood.

Epic time trying to build all these new stunts, let me know your ideas?? — Brendan Fairclough