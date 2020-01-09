Teaser: Brendan Fairclough Returns to Madeira in Episode 1 of 'A Dog's Life'

Brendan Fairclough is back with a highly anticipated new series, following the World Cup racer and Freeride connoisseur, getting fast and dangerous in "A Dog’s Life."
Following on from the huge success of Deathgrip
, the new series explores the fun and stylish, zero-limits riding of Brendog and his crew. Jump on board and travel the world to some of the most unique and coolest riding locations the planet has to offer, from the French Alps to the South African wilderness. A Dog's Life - The Series
Season 1 features 4 x episodes that will start to drop online from January 2020. The first episode; Madeira, explores the rugged and steep Volcanic mountains with breath-taking sunrise sessions, high-octane riding and the classic travel misadventures that accompany any good MTB filming trip.
Episode 1 will be launched on January 16th
via Scott Sports' YouTube. The full length documentary from Madeira will be available on all Edge Sport networks, offered through various in-flight entertainment providers and on Brendan's YouTube Channel on February 1st. Stay tuned for links to all of that content.
Episode 1: Madeira
Photos: Antonio Abreu
Video: Aspect Media
"A Dog's Life" is supported by @bikeonscott
, @MonsterEnergy
, @GoPro
and @EdgeSportTV.
14 Comments
Post a Comment