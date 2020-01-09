Teaser: Brendan Fairclough Returns to Madeira in Episode 1 of 'A Dog's Life'

Jan 9, 2020
by SCOTT Sports  

Photo Antonio Abreu

Brendan Fairclough is back with a highly anticipated new series, following the World Cup racer and Freeride connoisseur, getting fast and dangerous in "A Dog’s Life."

Following on from the huge success of Deathgrip, the new series explores the fun and stylish, zero-limits riding of Brendog and his crew. Jump on board and travel the world to some of the most unique and coolest riding locations the planet has to offer, from the French Alps to the South African wilderness. 

Photo Antonio Abreu

Photo Antonio Abreu

A Dog's Life - The Series
Season 1 features 4 x episodes that will start to drop online from January 2020. The first episode; Madeira, explores the rugged and steep Volcanic mountains with breath-taking sunrise sessions, high-octane riding and the classic travel misadventures that accompany any good MTB filming trip. 

Photo Antonio Abreu

Episode 1 will be launched on January 16th via Scott Sports' YouTube. The full length documentary from Madeira will be available on all Edge Sport networks, offered through various in-flight entertainment providers and on Brendan's YouTube Channel on February 1st. Stay tuned for links to all of that content.

Photo Antonio Abreu

Photo Antonio Abreu

Photo Antonio Abreu

Episode 1: Madeira
Photos: Antonio Abreu
Video: Aspect Media

"A Dog's Life" is supported by @bikeonscott, @MonsterEnergy, @GoPro and @EdgeSportTV.

Photo Antonio Abreu


Regions in Article
Madeira

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Scott Brendan Fairclough


14 Comments

  • 27 1
 Came to watch the video... ended up getting a 30 second trailer. Damn you misleading headlines!!
  • 4 0
 Thanks for adding the "teaser" tag to it.
  • 7 0
 Madeira looks nice. Still remember the "Ratboyyyyyy" edit where he drives the 124 Sport Spider.
  • 3 0
 Well this looks like something worth keeping an eye out for! Looks killer!
  • 3 0
 FYI: Dearhgrip is still on Netflix.
  • 2 0
 Brendog=Style. That simple.
  • 3 3
 Hooray for Brendog, hoping for some good results from Fairclough/Farcloth/Pharcluff/fnarchuff.
  • 1 0
 You got it wrong - his name is Fairclaw...
  • 1 0
 @slimboyjim: damn if only I was an American commentator I'd have been closer.
  • 2 0
 @fatduke: i believe u mean commentatour. we voted to replace all "-or" with "-our", so u and the canucks stop yelling at us.
  • 2 0
 He's a good boy Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Hot damn I'll watch this guy ride any day of the week
  • 1 0
 ahahaha Nice bike ski x
  • 2 4
 That carbon foot print for every of these 30 seconds...

