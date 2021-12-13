Video: Brendan Fairclough Rides Some of Wales' Best Bike Parks in S2 EP 3 of 'A Dog's Life'

Presenting A Dogs Life season 2. We’re calling this season “The Travel Diaries”.The aim of this season is to get you guys excited to travel and explore new locations on your bike again. We wanted to document my favorite places to ride. Some places I have ridden lots before, and some are new locations that we can explore for the first time together in these episodes.It’s all about fun and friends. After such a tricky year for everyone, and not being allowed to travel or socialize, we wanted to remind you what travelling and exploring new places on your bike was like again.For episode three the team stayed a bit closer to home and hit up three of the best bike parks in Wales, UK. Bike Park Wales, Revolution and Dyfi. Check it all out, but a pretty amazing selection of trails and spots around in the UK right now.Video: Aspect Media Photos: Ryan Franklin