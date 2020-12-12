Video: Brendan Fairclough Sends Bike Park Laps & Gaps

Dec 12, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesThis week we headed to MB Cyclery to fit the new Enve 29" Foundation AM30. My first time riding 29'ers in many years and trying out Enve's new carbon wheelset. We loaded up the mountain bikes into the back of the van and headed out to Rogate Bikepark, thankfully lockdown is over so bikeparks are back open again ready for huge sessions.

We met up with Chopper and Dave Valler for our first ride out, amazing being back in the woods with the boys and got some amazing GoPro footage as well. Quite enjoyed running the 29", don't think I'll continue with it, however, but I totally get why other people ride it. Brendan Fairclough


