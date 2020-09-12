Video: Brendan Fairclough Sends Huge Gaps, Front Flips and Massive Whips at Audi Nines

Sep 12, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesFirst trip to Europe in what feels like forever for us and we have made it out to the amazing Audi nines in Germany. This place never seems to disappoint. Year after year they keep building new original cool features to hit. Huge freeride lines, skate park style quarter pipes massive wooden features, this quarry has it all.

We take you on a full lap of the free ride line here at Audi Nines. You can really see the size of these massive insane dirt jumps when walking around them by foot, puts things into perspective.

Took my new custom painted pandemic Scott Gambler downhill bike for its maiden voyage, and what a first trip. Such rad vibes hitting these jumps for the first time. All the boys training lines together was amazing. Like old times. Huge trains went down but more of that in the next video. Sam Pilgrim, Sam Reynolds, Adolf Silva we have them all going crazy on their mountain bikes.

With Redbull Rampage cancelled this year it has put the pressure on to this event for the boys to get there freeride fix and create some amazing moments and clips. Brendan Fairclough


