Video: Brendan Fairclough Shows Off Mucky Trails in the Surrey Hills on his eMTB

Follow Holger Meyer on his quest for the best eMTB trails on earth. More than good riding, Holger looks for the best place to eat, sleep and have a good time on and off the bike. On his search for rider's heaven, Holger enlisted some of SCOTT's most renowned ambassadors and athletes.Back in January 2020, it’s winter and Covid hasn’t hit Europe yet. For the first stop of the series, Holger decided to go to England and meet the one and only Brendan Fairclough. Follow Holger’s trip throughout the Surrey Hills and get to know the local après bike culture.Video: ShapeRideShootPhotos: Kifcat