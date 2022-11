Who hasn't dreamt of unsuspectingly strolling into a bar and running into their idol? Well, for Brandon it was one of those days when he ran into the @Brendog1 , aka Brendan Fairclough.It's new Bike Day for Brendan Fairclough and his Genius ST 900 Tuned. Can it do the backflip? Discover the Video now.Film: Aspect MediaPhotos: Ryan Franklin, Jacob Gibbins