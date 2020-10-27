Video: Brendan Fairclough Shreds his New eMTB

Building and riding my new Scott eRIDE Ransom. This thing is like a mountain bike in steroids. 180mm (not 170mm) downhill/ freeride beast. As the winter months creep in its time to get the ebikes prepped for the mud and slop. This is Scotts newest bike in the range. Its a long travel electric enduro bike, its the ultimate do it all machine.n



As always we needed the assistance of MB Cyclery so we whipped down and got in the way for a few hours while Ben built this insane bike. Big thanks to those guys for always going far and beyond what they need to, new custom stickers flashy matching bolts and pins this thing is pimped out to the max.



With the bike built it was time to shred. I actually felt bad riding this thing straight out the workshop in the mud and slop of the Surrey Hills finest trails. She's no longer a new shiny MTB. shame!! — Brendan Fairclough