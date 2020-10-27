Video: Brendan Fairclough Shreds his New eMTB

Oct 27, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesBuilding and riding my new Scott eRIDE Ransom. This thing is like a mountain bike in steroids. 180mm (not 170mm) downhill/ freeride beast. As the winter months creep in its time to get the ebikes prepped for the mud and slop. This is Scotts newest bike in the range. Its a long travel electric enduro bike, its the ultimate do it all machine.n

As always we needed the assistance of MB Cyclery so we whipped down and got in the way for a few hours while Ben built this insane bike. Big thanks to those guys for always going far and beyond what they need to, new custom stickers flashy matching bolts and pins this thing is pimped out to the max.

With the bike built it was time to shred. I actually felt bad riding this thing straight out the workshop in the mud and slop of the Surrey Hills finest trails. She's no longer a new shiny MTB. shame!! Brendan Fairclough


Posted In:
eMTB Videos Riding Videos Brendan Fairclough Vlogs


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Match the Riders to These 37 Rampage Bikes?
99594 views
First Ride: Orbea's Rise is a New Breed of eMTB
59343 views
Must Watch: Christian Rigal Rides San Diego on an Enduro Bike in 'Redemption'
53786 views
Alutech Releases €16,000 eMTB with CNC'd Aluminum Frame
53652 views
Major Private Equity Firms Considering Buying Canyon Bicycles - Sale Could Bring in $592 Million
47659 views
9 Bikes That Have Won Red Bull Rampage
41400 views
First Look: 2021 Vitus Escarpe & Sommet
41038 views
Review: Shimano's STEPS EP8 Motor is Great, But Not Perfect
37663 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 **** ebikes and brendog have some serious skills, thats all i have to say.
  • 1 0
 Well yeah, I guess if he tried a Penny Farthing he would shred on that as well though.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a nice cheapo winter build

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008494
Mobile Version of Website