Video: Brendan Fairclough Tears Through His Local Trails

The 2019 race season is in full swing and Brendan Fairclough is hungry. He has a new bike, a new setup and a new approach. Bren has done away with the traditional 'team' setup, choosing to build his own programme that exactly matches what he wants to achieve.
Amongst his new setup is Juice Lubes, the British brand that creates no nonsense bike maintenance gear. Juice Lubes will help to keep Brendan's bikes in top condition and work with him to test new products at the very top of the game.
To celebrate the new partnership, Juice Lubes caught up with Brendan on his home trails in the UK's Surrey Hills.
Smash it this year????
Very enjoyable bike video that was. Also, I had that hair cut for about 3 minutes today when I was shaving my head.
