Video: Brendan Fairclough Tears Through His Local Trails

May 14, 2019
by Juice Lubes  

The 2019 race season is in full swing and Brendan Fairclough is hungry. He has a new bike, a new setup and a new approach. Bren has done away with the traditional 'team' setup, choosing to build his own programme that exactly matches what he wants to achieve.

Amongst his new setup is Juice Lubes, the British brand that creates no nonsense bike maintenance gear. Juice Lubes will help to keep Brendan's bikes in top condition and work with him to test new products at the very top of the game.

To celebrate the new partnership, Juice Lubes caught up with Brendan on his home trails in the UK's Surrey Hills.
















More info here.

Follow Brendan here.

30 Comments

  • + 78
 No more excuses for not washing our bikes when you come visit. xx
  • + 24
 I’ll wash bikes.... if you give me one.... I mean Scott on a Scott.... bikes got my name on it....
  • - 3
 You recommend cleaning the bikes? I thought only cleaning tool/agent companies recommend a regular clean (or whenever you go to New Zealand whereas bike companies say only do a full clean when you plan to take something apart or when you're inspecting for damage. Other than that, cleaning from the outside drives the dirt inside.
  • + 31
 Brendog is the epitome of style, looks so sick on a bike.
  • + 15
 One of the best all rounders in the game imo.
  • + 4
 Mate you are winning in so many ways, results and judgment won’t ever favor the all rounder in specific disciplines but you are one hell of an entertainer and hard worker, steadily you are winning the shared title of being one of the greats.
  • + 1
 Brendog, you'da man. Huge fan. Your films at Rampage were a fav as you and the crew got stuck in with shovels and picks. Where can I start a petition for "Brendog was robbed"! And we saw you eating pizza in Morzine last year. Best of luck with the rest of the season
  • + 5
 I want a bike check, but of that BMW.
  • + 5
 Love watching him ride, great style.
  • + 1
 Good luck with DH racing Brendog, but about time you got some good results, but getting even harder every year, so will need extra good luck but no need for excuses ?
  • + 3
 Juice Lubes available in USA?
  • + 2
 Good to hear he'll be back at Rampage this year, I thought after last year he might have been done with it.
  • + 2
 Absolutely robbed at rampage...
Smash it this year????
  • + 1
 OMG, he's washing his bike, with water.... THE HORROR!!!!
  • + 1
 Seems like a good bloke to have a pint with ... or 10
  • + 1
 Do my eyes deceive me or is he another rider running 29 front 27.5 rear?
  • - 3
 So are the trails in this of the secret variety? Judging by the fact one ends so close to a clearly visible road, i'd say probably not, but i didn't recognise any of them. Would be good to expand a bit from pitch area if anyone knows
  • + 11
 Swindon
  • - 11
flag studers (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 These are just north of Shere
  • - 5
flag el-nombre (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @DarkSid3: didn't realise the Swindon joke was still in vogue!
  • + 1
 i know ......
  • + 5
 Red 25 Swinley Forest
  • + 0
 I don’t know how this guys still single.. he’s f*cking gnarly!!
  • + 1
 He isn't
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



