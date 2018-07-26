Video: Brendan Fairclough Tells the Story of How Pump Tracks Change Lives

The Wishaw Community Pump Track - Changing Lives

Brendan Fairclough

From wasteland to a world-class pump track facility... This is the story of the Wishaw community project in Glasgow and how riding bikes is helping to change lives.Professional Mountain Bike Rider and Velosolutions athlete, Brendan Fairclough stopped in at the new Velosolutions Pump Track in Wishaw on the outskirts of Glasgow to see how the Socialtracks community project had impacted the community and give the local kids a coaching session.“What an incredible facility, we were in Wishaw on a Tuesday night and it was absolutely packed. The team at Socialtracks were on hand to provide bikes to kids so that they can ride and the atmosphere was incredible. Who knows what they might have been up to but instead they were riding a world class facility in the middle of their community. If only everyone had this on their door step, the social impact is just huge” -The pump track is now 7 months old and whilst it is attracting an international crowd of riders it is being used every day by the locals, from 5 year olds up to the adults, they have all embraced the track. Through the Socialtracks bike scheme, the kids are learning to share amongst themselves and having got the chance to ride with an international pros like Brendan they have been inspired even further by the sport.For more information on Velosolutions and the impact pump tracks are having around the world visit: