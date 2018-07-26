VIDEOS

Video: Brendan Fairclough Tells the Story of How Pump Tracks Change Lives

Jul 26, 2018
by Velosolutions Global  
Wishaw Community Pump Track - Changing Lives

by velosolutionsglobal
The Wishaw Community Pump Track - Changing Lives

From wasteland to a world-class pump track facility... This is the story of the Wishaw community project in Glasgow and how riding bikes is helping to change lives.

Professional Mountain Bike Rider and Velosolutions athlete, Brendan Fairclough stopped in at the new Velosolutions Pump Track in Wishaw on the outskirts of Glasgow to see how the Socialtracks community project had impacted the community and give the local kids a coaching session.

“What an incredible facility, we were in Wishaw on a Tuesday night and it was absolutely packed. The team at Socialtracks were on hand to provide bikes to kids so that they can ride and the atmosphere was incredible. Who knows what they might have been up to but instead they were riding a world class facility in the middle of their community. If only everyone had this on their door step, the social impact is just huge” - Brendan Fairclough

The pump track is now 7 months old and whilst it is attracting an international crowd of riders it is being used every day by the locals, from 5 year olds up to the adults, they have all embraced the track. Through the Socialtracks bike scheme, the kids are learning to share amongst themselves and having got the chance to ride with an international pros like Brendan they have been inspired even further by the sport.

For more information on Velosolutions and the impact pump tracks are having around the world visit:

https://velosolutions.com
https://pumpforpeace.com



7 Comments

  • + 7
 "Hopefully it will stop kids playing football...and get them on bikes!"

I FULLY SUPPORT THIS MESSAGE. Somebody get me the t-shirt!!!!
  • + 2
 How do you turn the subtitles on?
  • + 2
 Brendan Fairclough is now fully gentlemen!
  • + 2
 Those tiny shredders are very lucky! Smile
  • + 1
 Nice one! Didn't even know this existed.
  • + 1
 Nice!
  • + 1
 Awesome!

