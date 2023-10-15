Watch
Video: Brendan Fairclough's 4th Place Rampage POV
Oct 15, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
15 Comments
Talk about exposed ridges, canyon gaps, no handers, and a handful of other features in this wild ride with Brendan Fairclough at Red Bull Rampage 2023. As Brendan said, "this was the most disgusting set of features he has ever ticked off."
—
GoPro
Racing and Events
Videos
Brendan Fairclough
Red Bull Rampage
Red Bull Rampage 2023
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,815 articles
15 Comments
Score
Time
11
0
stupendousman
(39 mins ago)
This run will find its place in Rampage pantheon... to think that Brendog left the event without any kind of official recognition aka award is just mindblowing.
[Reply]
7
0
Ar4S
(19 mins ago)
To me this is the run which is closest to the term freeride. Could have been beaten probably only by gee athertons Crazy drop and godzieks line for Sure. Also bienve left me in awe. All the others we're great, too. But non of them was Close to winning a freeride-event.
[Reply]
7
0
thenotoriousmic
(30 mins ago)
Can you please stop calling it the 4th place run? It sounds ridiculous.
[Reply]
7
1
samfr1000
(32 mins ago)
Best run of 2023. Fast, exposed, huge and just madly impressive.
[Reply]
7
0
BagelMan
(19 mins ago)
Unfairclough
[Reply]
3
0
wbro74
(40 mins ago)
I remember watching him at nationals and SDA's. What a legend of the sport he has become.
[Reply]
6
2
Muddy-Runs
(29 mins ago)
Thats the unofficial winning run!!!
[Reply]
2
0
jimwoodmac
(40 mins ago)
Interesting the runs PB posts first. Should be titled "Winning runs of Rampage".
[Reply]
3
0
bohne
(40 mins ago)
Bren got robbed.
[Reply]
1
0
anonimous666
(4 mins ago)
Winning Run right there , Brendog eas robbed bog time , what a disrespect for the man
[Reply]
1
0
HannesBa
(26 mins ago)
i don't care about the scoring, this was just art on a mountainbike
[Reply]
1
0
nyhc00
(4 mins ago)
Rename the event Scampage at this point, this was clearly a podium run.
[Reply]
1
0
fakiko
(36 mins ago)
Great rider
[Reply]
1
0
krawiec
(23 mins ago)
podium run
[Reply]
1
0
bok-CZ
(17 mins ago)
My winner
[Reply]
