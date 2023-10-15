Video: Brendan Fairclough's 4th Place Rampage POV

Oct 15, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesTalk about exposed ridges, canyon gaps, no handers, and a handful of other features in this wild ride with Brendan Fairclough at Red Bull Rampage 2023. As Brendan said, "this was the most disgusting set of features he has ever ticked off." GoPro



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Brendan Fairclough Red Bull Rampage Red Bull Rampage 2023


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,815 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Gee Atherton Air-Lifted from the Red Bull Rampage Course After Crash in Practice [Updated with Injury Report]
172632 views
Final Results from Red Bull Rampage 2023
147593 views
Gee Atherton Shares Injury Update - Red Bull Rampage 2023
101909 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2023
77096 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Unofficial Red Bull Rampage Pinkbike's Choice Winner?
61331 views
Video: Bienvenido Aguado Massively Overshoots His Canyon Gap - Red Bull Rampage 2023
52534 views
Szymon Godziek & Brendan Fairclough Tick Off 'The Battleship' - Red Bull Rampage 2023
43430 views
16 Bikes of Red Bull Rampage 2023 - Vote For Your Favorite
38655 views

15 Comments
  • 11 0
 This run will find its place in Rampage pantheon... to think that Brendog left the event without any kind of official recognition aka award is just mindblowing.
  • 7 0
 To me this is the run which is closest to the term freeride. Could have been beaten probably only by gee athertons Crazy drop and godzieks line for Sure. Also bienve left me in awe. All the others we're great, too. But non of them was Close to winning a freeride-event.
  • 7 0
 Can you please stop calling it the 4th place run? It sounds ridiculous.
  • 7 1
 Best run of 2023. Fast, exposed, huge and just madly impressive.
  • 7 0
 Unfairclough
  • 3 0
 I remember watching him at nationals and SDA's. What a legend of the sport he has become.
  • 6 2
 Thats the unofficial winning run!!!
  • 2 0
 Interesting the runs PB posts first. Should be titled "Winning runs of Rampage".
  • 3 0
 Bren got robbed.
  • 1 0
 Winning Run right there , Brendog eas robbed bog time , what a disrespect for the man
  • 1 0
 i don't care about the scoring, this was just art on a mountainbike
  • 1 0
 Rename the event Scampage at this point, this was clearly a podium run.
  • 1 0
 Great rider
  • 1 0
 podium run
  • 1 0
 My winner





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.046920
Mobile Version of Website