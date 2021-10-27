Video: Brendan Fairclough's First Ride Post-Injury

Finally…First mountain bike ride back after Injury and thought Rogate Bikepark with @Bernard Kerr would be a good start. Feeling so good to be back on the bike and the Scott E-Ransom is the perfect monster for the job. This weather in the UK at the moment sucks so being able to power over and up anything is unreal. Rogate is so sick to be back at as well for couple of hours its the best place to be.



And of course we brought beney along for the ride to see how he'd fair and as you can see he certainly provided us with some entertainment as always.



Rad day here, can't wait for more days like this in future. — Brendan Fairclough