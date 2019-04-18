VIDEOS

Video: Brendan Howey - Rain Or Shine

Apr 18, 2019
by Scott Secco  

bigquotesThe idea for me was to shoot some of my favourite spots at home, here on the Sunshine Coast. We were thrown quite the contrast in weather but I think it worked out in our favour being in and out of the woods. I’m lucky to get to work with a perfectionist like Secco, it shows in every shot and always makes the hiking worth it.Brendan Howey

Photo Toby Cowley

bigquotesI've known Howey since we were 16 and in that time he's become one of my favourite riders to watch. He's definitely one of those athletes who makes me think ''I wish I could ride a bike like that!'' Howey put in some serious shovel time last spring and built a couple step downs, a massive hip, and a few hundred metres of fresh singletrack just for the video. By the time we got around to shooting, it was October. We were treated to several days of perfect autumn light until a storm front rolled in and forced us into the woods. We were left with about half a video worth of sunset footage and some miscellaneous foggy clips. I couldn’t really figure out how to make it all fit in the edit until I realized that the video just needed to be split into two halves musically. Hope you enjoy it!Scott Secco

Photo Toby Cowley

Supported by:
Maxxis Tires
Commencal Bikes


Video: Scott Secco
Sound Design: Keith White
Music: Luke Atencio & Nash Howe
Stills: Toby Cowley

MENTIONS: @COMMENCALbicycles / @Maxxis / @brendanhowey / @scottsecco / @tobycowley


Must Read This Week
Can You Guess These 21 Tires By Their Tread Patterns Alone? - Sea Otter 2019
146390 views
Day One Randoms - Sea Otter 2019
60943 views
Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today with The 2019 DH Fantasy League
57971 views
New Fox Open Face Dropframe Trail Helmet Spotted - Sea Otter 2019
56356 views
Video: 8 New Suspension Forks - Sea Otter 2019
55502 views
Sunday Randoms - Sea Otter 2019
53191 views
Randoms: Bags, Shoes, Racks, & More - Sea Otter 2019
44995 views
Interview: Claudio Caluori on Concussions, Closing His Race Team, & the Josh Bryceland Controversy
43482 views

2 Comments

  • + 2
 Great work @scottsecco and @brendanhowey!
  • + 1
 Tits

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.030924
Mobile Version of Website