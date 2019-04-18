Video: Brendan Howey - Rain Or Shine

I've known Howey since we were 16 and in that time he's become one of my favourite riders to watch. He's definitely one of those athletes who makes me think ''I wish I could ride a bike like that!'' Howey put in some serious shovel time last spring and built a couple step downs, a massive hip, and a few hundred metres of fresh singletrack just for the video. By the time we got around to shooting, it was October. We were treated to several days of perfect autumn light until a storm front rolled in and forced us into the woods. We were left with about half a video worth of sunset footage and some miscellaneous foggy clips. I couldn’t really figure out how to make it all fit in the edit until I realized that the video just needed to be split into two halves musically. Hope you enjoy it! — Scott Secco