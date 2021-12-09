close
Video: Brendog Boosts Big on 'Triple Black' Trail at Dyfi

Dec 9, 2021
by SCOTT Sports  


In the latest episode of "A Dog's Life", Brendan is back on UK soil aboard the 2022 SCOTT Gambler. Desperate to clock up a few air miles on the big bike, Brendan hits the long awaited and highly anticipated Oakley Icon Way line at Dyfi bike park in Wales. Labeled as a "Triple Black" by Dyfi trail building mastermind, Dan Atherton, this jump line is without a doubt one of the largest sets of jumps and drops on offer across Europe and the UK. Brendan is also joined by none other than newly inducted MTB Hall of Fame shredder, Rachel Atherton, alongside a long list of incredible local riders itching to go big for the latest installment of "A Dog's Life". It's trains like these that leave us hanging to get out and ride! 

Goggles on for this one.


A Dog s Life s2 ep3 - Dyfi

Check out Brendog’s YouTube channel for the full edit from December 12th!

Video: Seager Films
Photography: Ryan Franklin

Posted In:
Videos Brendan Fairclough Dan Atherton Rachel Atherton


