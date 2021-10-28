Video: Brett Rheeder Goes Off the Grid on the New Trek Rail

Oct 28, 2021
by Trek Bikes  



This past August, Brett Rheeder plotted a remote mission on the new Trek Rail with the updated Bosch smart system. Working with video team, TSU North, and photographer, Mason Mashon, the crew carefully selected and permitted some remote locations in northern British Columbia where they could take full advantage of the bigger 750 watt-hour battery, the full-powered Bosch Performance Line CX system, and the updated Rail frame with its 160mm/150mm travel and more aggressive geometry.

bigquotesThis trip only worked with the added assist and range of this bike. The terrain and distances were massive. The images and video do a good job of conveying that, but it was so much bigger in real life. Trip of a lifetime!Brett Rheeder

Learn more about the new Rail that carried Brett on his adventure.


The Trek Rail that carried them across BC














Big thanks to the crew that made this happen.
@brettrheeder
@tsunorth
@mason_mashon
@boschebikesystems.us

Posted In:
eMTB Videos Riding Videos Trek Trek Rail Brett Rheeder


Must Read This Week
Video: Danny MacAskill Rides Across a Wind Turbine & More for the 'Climate Games'
55051 views
Video: Spectator & Rider Collide in Canary Islands Race
54335 views
First Look: Mondraker's New Enduro and Trail Bikes
47346 views
5 Reasons Bike Prices Will Probably Keep Rising in 2022
46889 views
First Look: Canyon's Revised Spectral Family Has a Wheel Size For Every Style
38749 views
Suspect in Custody & Investigation Underway After Employee Found Dead at Jamis Bikes Headquarters
37903 views
Review: RockShox Domain RC Fork - Affordable Performance
36982 views
Video: Steve Peat Races 2006 vs 2021 V10 Race Bike Down Le Pleney
36504 views

6 Comments

  • 7 0
 “ This trip only worked with the added assist and range of this bike.” Sorry but unless you can feed that battery peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, the range isn’t even comparable to a real bicycle.
  • 1 0
 This.
  • 7 0
 the shot backing up to the glacier with both of them jumping simultaneously is so rad
  • 1 0
 the extra large TREK lettering makes the battery look twice as big
  • 1 0
 Brett rheeeder railing his bros
  • 1 0
 Braaap

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008974
Mobile Version of Website