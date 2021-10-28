Video: Brett Rheeder Goes Off the Grid on the New Trek Rail

This past August, Brett Rheeder plotted a remote mission on the new Trek Rail with the updated Bosch smart system. Working with video team, TSU North, and photographer, Mason Mashon, the crew carefully selected and permitted some remote locations in northern British Columbia where they could take full advantage of the bigger 750 watt-hour battery, the full-powered Bosch Performance Line CX system, and the updated Rail frame with its 160mm/150mm travel and more aggressive geometry.
|This trip only worked with the added assist and range of this bike. The terrain and distances were massive. The images and video do a good job of conveying that, but it was so much bigger in real life. Trip of a lifetime!—Brett Rheeder
Learn more about the new Rail
l that carried Brett on his adventure.
Big thanks to the crew that made this happen.
