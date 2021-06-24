Video: Brett Rheeder Introduces Title Line at SilverStar Bike Park

In collaboration with SilverStar Bike Park, we are proud to announce the unveiling of our new signature trail, Title Line. This signature trail at SilverStar Bike Park was designed and built by Brett Rheeder and his team of Title riders. Brett wanted to use the resources available to him and Title to do something more hands on to give back to the local riding community in the Okanagan, and the result is the Title Line. This trail is the culmination of many months of work by Brett and the Title crew. We hope you enjoy!
Brett set out to create a trail that could be enjoyed by many, not just pro riders alone. The Title Line is designed with two sections, both offering something unique. The top section of the trail is curated primarily of berms and rollers and is intended to be enjoyed by riders of varying skill levels. The lower, more advanced section of the trail is made up of technical features where experienced riders will be able to enjoy some airtime!
Title would like to thank SilverStar for the opportunity to design and build this trail at the resort, along with the help of their trusted builders. Be sure to check out the Title Line at SilverStar this summer!
Photos by: Robb Thompson
Video Directed by: Harrison Mendel
FPV by: Rob AntillTitle Line
