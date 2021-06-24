Video: Brett Rheeder Introduces Title Line at SilverStar Bike Park

Jun 24, 2021
by TitleMTB  


In collaboration with SilverStar Bike Park, we are proud to announce the unveiling of our new signature trail, Title Line. This signature trail at SilverStar Bike Park was designed and built by Brett Rheeder and his team of Title riders. Brett wanted to use the resources available to him and Title to do something more hands on to give back to the local riding community in the Okanagan, and the result is the Title Line. This trail is the culmination of many months of work by Brett and the Title crew. We hope you enjoy!

Brett set out to create a trail that could be enjoyed by many, not just pro riders alone. The Title Line is designed with two sections, both offering something unique. The top section of the trail is curated primarily of berms and rollers and is intended to be enjoyed by riders of varying skill levels. The lower, more advanced section of the trail is made up of technical features where experienced riders will be able to enjoy some airtime!

Title would like to thank SilverStar for the opportunity to design and build this trail at the resort, along with the help of their trusted builders. Be sure to check out the Title Line at SilverStar this summer!




Robb Thompson Photo

Robb Thompson Photo

Robb Thompson Photo
Robb Thompson Photo

Robb Thompson Photo

Robb Thompson Photo

Robb Thompson Photo

Robb Thompson Photo

Robb Thompson Photo
Robb Thompson Photo

Robb Thompson Photo

Robb Thompson Photo

Robb Thompson Photo

Robb Thompson Photo

Robb Thompson Photo


Photos by: Robb Thompson

Video Directed by: Harrison Mendel

FPV by: Rob Antill

Title Line

Regions in Article
Silver Star Bike Park

Posted In:
Videos Title Mtb Brett Rheeder


Must Read This Week
Spotted: SRAM is Testing Something (But It's Probably Not a Dual Caliper Brake)
91415 views
Quiz: Can You Tell a Real Pinkbike Comment from an AI Generated One?
88141 views
Gee Atherton Airlifted to Hospital After a Crash While Filming
73914 views
Results: EWS Val Di Fassa 2021 - Race 1
69354 views
Review: Cannondale's All New 2022 Jekyll 1
68275 views
Final Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
56710 views
First Ride: 2022 Norco Range - High Pivot Goodness
47444 views
Shimano Factory Shut Down in Malaysia May Cause Additional Product Delays
44208 views

4 Comments

  • 3 0
 WOW
  • 1 0
 Warning: Site may contain rock spiders and aggressive males.

[note: this is a joke}
  • 2 0
 Aggressive molesters, mind you
  • 2 0
 So that’s what I’m riding tomorrow? Alright.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009652
Mobile Version of Website