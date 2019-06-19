VIDEOS

Video: Brett Rheeder's Trek Ticket S & Session from Return to Earth

Jun 19, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


In between spinning and flipping off cliffs for Anthill's latest film, Return to Earth, Brett Rheeder sat down and gave us the details on his Trek Ticket S & Trek Session.




MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals / @anthill


Must Read This Week
Final Results and Replay: Slopestyle - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019
82714 views
Review: 2019 Santa Cruz Megatower - Stiff & Solid, But Not That Sensitive
74696 views
First Ride: Orbea's 2020 Occam Trail Bike is Light, Fast & Fun
61214 views
Behind the Numbers: Specialized Stumpjumper EVO 29 Suspension Analysis
56373 views
Behind the Numbers: Marin Mount Vision Suspension Analysis
54577 views
Enter the Return To Earth 30-Day Trailforks Ride Challenge
50836 views
Review: 6 Months on the Trust Message Linkage Fork
48527 views
Final Results and Replay: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019
46042 views

15 Comments

  • + 5
 Can we see some photo's too? I just wanna see the bike but don't nessecarily want to use my data on video.
  • + 2
 I feel really old Now can anyone explain a crank stopper or post a link for me thank you.
  • + 2
 cranks spin because of bearings in bb, guys who do cool tricks take feet off pedals alot, crank stopper allows cranks to move under pedaling but use resistance to keep them in place when they're feet come off during said tricks. Piece of rubber pipe and a pipe clamp usually do the trick.
  • + 3
 youtu.be/ENlJAxAmp5w
  • + 1
 Thanks for the info guys I understood what it did. I just never knew it existed or how it worked. I love all the MacGyver Tech you dirt jumpers bring to the Bicycle World.
  • + 3
 username checks out
  • + 1
 @oldtech: this is what can happen if you don’t have a crank stop, Matt Jones crash at recent Crankworx, explanation starts at 1m10s into video youtu.be/OLDKz53QZaU
  • + 1
 @aps62: and here I always thought crank Stoppers were rocks that were sticking up too high on my downhill course when my timing was off. I guess I'm showing my age today
  • + 1
 Does Brett really run bontrager wheels? I thought he had "we are one" carbon wheels..
  • + 1
 I like team Trek bike custom colors
  • + 1
 cool bit
  • + 1
 650 b session?
  • - 2
 What's up with all the whining videos of Brett throughout the slopestyle event?
  • - 1
 Looks like a sess...... ...... ..Oh it is!
  • - 2
 Looks like a Session.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.044522
Mobile Version of Website