Video: Brett Rheeder's Trek Ticket S & Session from Return to Earth
Jun 19, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
In between spinning and flipping off cliffs for Anthill's latest film, Return to Earth, Brett Rheeder sat down and gave us the details on his Trek Ticket S & Trek Session.
Check out more about Return to Earth here
MENTIONS:
@pinkbikeoriginals
/
@anthill
15 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 5
tylernicol
(57 mins ago)
Can we see some photo's too? I just wanna see the bike but don't nessecarily want to use my data on video.
[Reply]
+ 2
oldtech
(1 hours ago)
I feel really old Now can anyone explain a crank stopper or post a link for me thank you.
[Reply]
+ 2
ctbiker888
(1 hours ago)
cranks spin because of bearings in bb, guys who do cool tricks take feet off pedals alot, crank stopper allows cranks to move under pedaling but use resistance to keep them in place when they're feet come off during said tricks. Piece of rubber pipe and a pipe clamp usually do the trick.
[Reply]
+ 3
qreative-bicycle
(1 hours ago)
youtu.be/ENlJAxAmp5w
[Reply]
+ 1
oldtech
(1 hours ago)
Thanks for the info guys I understood what it did. I just never knew it existed or how it worked. I love all the MacGyver Tech you dirt jumpers bring to the Bicycle World.
[Reply]
+ 3
electricsquirrel
(58 mins ago)
username checks out
[Reply]
+ 1
aps62
(43 mins ago)
@oldtech
: this is what can happen if you don’t have a crank stop, Matt Jones crash at recent Crankworx, explanation starts at 1m10s into video
youtu.be/OLDKz53QZaU
[Reply]
+ 1
oldtech
(28 mins ago)
@aps62
: and here I always thought crank Stoppers were rocks that were sticking up too high on my downhill course when my timing was off. I guess I'm showing my age today
[Reply]
+ 1
horselips12
(7 mins ago)
Does Brett really run bontrager wheels? I thought he had "we are one" carbon wheels..
[Reply]
+ 1
china666
(49 mins ago)
I like team Trek bike custom colors
[Reply]
+ 1
shedsidechuck
(9 mins ago)
cool bit
[Reply]
+ 1
robito
(58 mins ago)
650 b session?
[Reply]
- 2
chyu
(1 hours ago)
What's up with all the whining videos of Brett throughout the slopestyle event?
[Reply]
- 1
scar4me
(56 mins ago)
Looks like a sess...... ...... ..Oh it is!
[Reply]
- 2
JohnnyVV
(56 mins ago)
Looks like a Session.
[Reply]
