Video: Brett Tippie Checks the Massive Lines for Red Bull Rampage 2022

Oct 20, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

Brett Tippie heads out on the mountain to check out the lines riders have planned for finals.




Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Brett Tippie Red Bull Rampage Red Bull Rampage 2022


4 Comments

  • 5 0
 I read the title as "Video: Brett Tippie Chucks the Massive Lines for Red Bull Rampage 2022"
  • 2 0
 Hopefully he gives the single crown boys some Tippie's for the whippies!
  • 2 0
 Is Semenuk going to use parachute straight the startgate?
  • 1 0
 LYLE





