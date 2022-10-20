Watch
Video: Brett Tippie Checks the Massive Lines for Red Bull Rampage 2022
Oct 20, 2022
Pinkbike Originals
Brett Tippie heads out on the mountain to check out the lines riders have planned for finals.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Brett Tippie
Red Bull Rampage
Red Bull Rampage 2022
4 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
mtb-jon
(17 mins ago)
I read the title as "Video: Brett Tippie Chucks the Massive Lines for Red Bull Rampage 2022"
[Reply]
2
0
jimmydubya
(22 mins ago)
Hopefully he gives the single crown boys some Tippie's for the whippies!
[Reply]
2
0
PauRexs
(6 mins ago)
Is Semenuk going to use parachute straight the startgate?
[Reply]
1
0
Planetx888
(15 mins ago)
LYLE
[Reply]
