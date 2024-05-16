Video: Brett Tippie Reflects on Resilience with Young Indigenous MTB Riders in 'Nations Rising'

Brett Tippie joined District Indigenous Student Advisory Council students for a ride on Mt. Tzouhalem and had a discussion on his personal journey and how he has found resilience in his life through the power of sport.



Welcome to "Nations Rising," a compelling video series created by the Cowichan Valley School District’s Indigenous Student Advisory Council. In this series, we dive deep into the lives of remarkable Indigenous role models, who have navigated challenges with strength and determination.



Join us as we sit down with these influential role models for candid interviews, where they share their personal journeys, triumphs, and the invaluable lessons they've learned along the way. From overcoming adversity to embracing cultural identity, each episode offers a unique perspective on resilience and success.



Through these empowering stories, viewers are encouraged to embrace their own potential, find strength in their heritage, and strive for greatness. — Cowichan Valley School District