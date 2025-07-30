Powered by Outside

Video: Brice Shirbach Explores the Hidden MTB Gems of Keene, New Hampshire, in 'Underexposed'

Jul 30, 2025
by Pivot Cycles  
Words: Brice Shirback

Underexposed is a self-shot and produced series of documentary short-films by Pivot Cycles athlete Brice Shirbach. The series is dedicated to showcasing mountain bike advocacy and stewardship while exploring trails across the globe. Join Brice as he explores the relationship between community and trails.

New England is defined as a region within the USA consisting of 6 different states: Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire, which is where I find myself today. New Hampshire is home to more than 800 lakes and ponds, the highest peaks among the northern Appalachians, 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, the shortest coastline of any coastal state, and the highest percentage of timberland in the country. It is occasionally known as the White Mountain State, but for this episode, I'm not especially close to the whites. I'm in the southwestern corner of the “Granite State”, with Vermont just a stone's throw away, and I’m surrounded by more trails than I can count.

Keene is the county seat of Cheshire County, and sits in the shadow of the 3170-foot-tall Mount Monadnock just to the east of here. It's a college town as well as a manufacturing and tech hub, with a vibrant art scene that pairs well with an ever-expanding culture around outdoor recreation. The community is served by the Brattleboro-Keene chapter of NEMBA, New England's preeminent MTB advocacy organization with 36 chapters and over 10,000 members.

A glimpse at Trailforks reveals an almost overwhelming amount of trails throughout the Keene region. Drummer Hill is without a doubt the main attraction here, but other networks such as Food Network, Pisgah State Park, Beech Hill Preserve, the Keene Bike Park, and of course Granite Gorge all help to round out the experience here. Somehow, this place has managed to largely fly under the proverbial radar for quite a long time, but it has certainly made its fair share of fans over the decades. With its unapologetically rough-hewn and raw terrain, it represents a foundational style of riding for many who have cut their teeth on the East Coast over the years. There's flow here for sure, you just need to be prepared to find it in unexpected ways.

The day I arrived in town, I met with Board President Josh Foote for my introduction to Drummer Hill. I asked what I should expect from the trails, and after a pause, he called them "boney". That's both an accurate description of many of the trails in the area and also an appropriate metaphor for what this place represents for so many who ride and love these trails. The history of mountain biking is quite young relative to many other outdoor pursuits. Still, it’s become commonplace to describe these kinds of trails as "old school", which is fine by me. Old school trails represent the structure or bones of our sport. They are what so many of us grew up honing our skills on. Before purpose-built was a thing, we let nature do the heavy lifting. Sometimes that means that finding flow is going slow, sometimes it can mean going fast, and many times it's all on the same trail. Either way, it's great to spend time in a place like Keene, where a love for that style of riding is so prevalent. Old school is dead? Long Live old school.



photos from Underexposed Keene NH
photos from Underexposed Keene NH

photos from Underexposed Keene NH
photos from Underexposed Keene NH

photos from Underexposed Keene NH
photos from Underexposed Keene NH

photos from Underexposed Keene NH
photos from Underexposed Keene NH

photos from Underexposed Keene NH

photos from Underexposed Keene NH

photos from Underexposed Keene NH
photos from Underexposed Keene NH

photos from Underexposed Keene NH
photos from Underexposed Keene NH

photos from Underexposed Keene NH
photos from Underexposed Keene NH

photos from Underexposed Keene NH



25 Comments
  • 70
 I'm a '94 Keene State graduate. My daughter is now a sophomore. I had no idea the trail systems in the area had grown so robust. Looking forward to exploring the trails when I'm in town for events throughout the school year.
  • 60
 As a southwest born and raised rider I discovered the New England riding scene a few years ago while visiting my in-laws. Granite Gorge/Keene is only about 45 minutes from their house and so many more spots close by, it is some of my favorite riding i have ever done in my life as a MTB rider of about 15 years now. So stoked to see this area getting well deserved attention! I'm especially stoked seeing this my first day back from a trip riding out there just this past weekend.
  • 50
 Looks great! And actually a lot closer than many of the places I drive to from NYC. I'll have to check it out next year. Oh, and I'm way OK without machine built flow trails, or just a few of them.
  • 30
 I am looking forward to checking out Granite Gorge in a couple weeks as I take my youngest on a bikepark vacation. We are season passholders at Highland, but it is time to try some different parks for reference points.
  • 10
 Thunder is worth the stop. Creek avoid the weekend. Platty RIP.
  • 10
 @Runerider: We have Killington and Stratton on the list along with the stop at Granit Gorge. Thunder will have to be another time, but it is on the radar.
  • 50
 Most slept on trails in New England. Seriously, check them out. By far the best network under the NEMBA umbrella.
  • 30
 Great job Brice! It's awesome to see Keene get some attention. The trails here are amazing and there are more than even mentioned in the video!!
  • 40
 drummer is the real deal and some stuff is from late 90's or before a friend told me
  • 30
 That whole I-91 corridor has some really good spots to ride not far off the highway.
  • 30
 Rad video and trails. Makes me want to get back to New England!
  • 30
 Great article and video!
  • 20
 Nice. I’d like to visit and ride.
  • 20
 what brakes is he running?
they look mechanical
  • 10
 Added to the bucket list.
  • 10
 Tracks look great would love to ride there!
  • 10
 too many ticks out there brah.
Below threshold threads are hidden







