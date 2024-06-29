Powered by Outside

Video: Alessio Tonoli Brings BMX Flare to the DH Bike

Jun 29, 2024
by RUTSANDFUN  

Alessio Tonoli aka cornflakesfuture is going all in riding small and big bikes for his newest edit for EL Tony.


Video:
zoomer.agency

2 Comments
  • 1 0
 ~Epic Footage~
speed for show & flow for dough
  • 1 0
 “Bmx background”







