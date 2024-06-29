Pinkbike.com
Video: Alessio Tonoli Brings BMX Flare to the DH Bike
Jun 29, 2024
by
RUTSANDFUN
2 Comments
Alessio Tonoli
aka
cornflakesfuture
is going all in riding small and big bikes for his newest edit for EL Tony.
Video:
zoomer.agency
Videos
Author Info:
RUTSANDFUN
Member since Dec 20, 2021
9 articles
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
Jaybirdy
(10 mins ago)
~Epic Footage~
speed for show & flow for dough
[Reply]
1
0
pizzaordie
(9 mins ago)
“Bmx background”
[Reply]
