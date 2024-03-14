Video: 'Bristol Daze' Featuring Laurie Greenland

Mar 14, 2024
by santacruzbicycles  

There’s more to Laurie than meets the eye. You might know him as a driven downhill World Cup winning racer or a rider with as much style and swagger as a 70s motocrosser. But he’s also a chill dude that loves being at home, skating and surfing with his mates.

Laurie Greenland rides the Bullit

Laurie's hometown of Bristol is also a bit of an enigma. It’s a cultural contrarian, you could say. For a long time it’s been an anti establishment holdout for folks who have a healthy disregard for the status quo. If you're not familiar with the output of Bristol or some of its lore and biggest cultural exports, do yourself a favor and look it up.

In this short film we get to hear in Laurie’s own words what his life is about and see him cut some nice shapes aboard his bike and surfboard.

In this film Laurie can be seen riding a Santa Cruz Bullit ebike. Go check it out here
Filmed and edited by Chris Seager.

2 Comments
  • 2 1
 Posted the article before the video premiere on youtube? Come on Santa Cruz, you can do better
  • 1 0
 Not gonna wait an hour for the privelage LOL.







