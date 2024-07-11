Powered by Outside

Video: Bristol Streets with Lando Steezy & the Calibre Bikes Crew

Jul 11, 2024
by Calibre Bikes  


2024 is Calibre's return. After almost 5 years out of the scene, we're back in the game. There are a lot of exciting things to come this year, including the return of... THE BOSSNUT.

We've built a team of riders to fully shred the bikes, including Lando Steezy, Harry Gascoyne, Ross Jarman and Mathew Hamilton.

Kicking off the summer season with stoke, we headed down to Bristol on an Astronut clip mission with Lando, Ross and Jonny Taylor (Calibre Bikes Designer).

This video, "Never Short of Love" is the result. Enjoy.



photo

George Finney, Ross Jarman & Jonny Taylor (left to right) watching their clips back.

It's pretty apparent in this video that Jonny Shreds bikes as well as he makes them. There aren't many family men willing to take multiple street slams for a clip.

Big props.


photo
Ross Jarman Fully Extended Foot Plant - Photo by Lando Steezy

A few people know that Lando is a photographer as well as rider. He's a media machine and an absolute asset to the team. He took multiple photos and also brought an old dadcam on the trip which ended up creating a whole vibe for the edit.


photo
Lando Steezy Fully Extended Nac - Photo by George Finney

Ever seen a big lad move like that?!



photo


Posted In:
Videos Calibre


Author Info:
RideCalibre avatar

Member since Nov 17, 2016
19 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
94084 views
Semi-Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
47736 views
Orange Launch Five New Bikes at Eurobike 2024
43310 views
ZF Unveils New Ultra Compact E-Bike Drive Unit - Eurobike 2024
40963 views
Video: Local Mountain Biker Jumps Over the Tour de France Peloton For A Second Time
40329 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
34915 views
Eurobike 2024: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 2
34836 views
Brian's Randoms from Eurobike 2024
32977 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Good vibes







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.029682
Mobile Version of Website