Video: Bristol Streets with Lando Steezy & the Calibre Bikes Crew

2024 is Calibre's return. After almost 5 years out of the scene, we're back in the game. There are a lot of exciting things to come this year, including the return of... THE BOSSNUT.We've built a team of riders to fully shred the bikes, including Lando Steezy, Harry Gascoyne, Ross Jarman and Mathew Hamilton.Kicking off the summer season with stoke, we headed down to Bristol on an Astronut clip mission with Lando, Ross and Jonny Taylor (Calibre Bikes Designer).This video, "Never Short of Love" is the result. Enjoy.George Finney, Ross Jarman & Jonny Taylor (left to right) watching their clips back.It's pretty apparent in this video that Jonny Shreds bikes as well as he makes them. There aren't many family men willing to take multiple street slams for a clip.Big props.Ross Jarman Fully Extended Foot Plant - Photo by Lando SteezyA few people know that Lando is a photographer as well as rider. He's a media machine and an absolute asset to the team. He took multiple photos and also brought an old dadcam on the trip which ended up creating a whole vibe for the edit.Lando Steezy Fully Extended Nac - Photo by George FinneyEver seen a big lad move like that?!