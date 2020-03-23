Video: British Doctor Urges Mountain Bikers to "Make Good Decisions"

Mar 23, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Euan Rossi

by jamessmurthwaite
Views: 332    Faves: 0    Comments: 4


Euan Rossi, an orthopedic surgeon and medical consultant at events like Crankworx and Hardline, is urging mountain bikers to make more sensible choices if they choose to ride during the Coronavirus outbreak. Rossi has been on the frontline of the NHS in Glasgow and fears the NHS will be overloaded if more mountain bikers take risky choices on the trail.

bigquotesAddressing mountain bikers, you obviously know I love to ride a bike, I love to race bikes, it's a massive part of my life but right now you have to make good decisions. One of those decisions is not putting pressure on emergency services unneccessarily. Yes, go for a spin, get your legs turning, get your heart and lungs working, we know that's good for you we know that increases your resistance to disease, makes you healthier, keeps your mental health in good nick but don't do anything that's going to test the emergency services right now. Don't be an a*shole and go over the bars and break your collarbone right now, the country just won't be able to cope. So, please, be responsible. If you go out yourself, tell someone where you're going. If you get to a trail centre and see that there's about 20 people queueing for the ticket machine, tell them they're being idiots and to give more space and then just move on. Keep away from other people right now.

If you have a fever or a persistent cough, these are the two hallmarks of having Coronavirus, you must self isolate for 2 weeks, it's absolutely essential.Euan Rossi

As the world struggles to suppress the spread of COVID-19, please follow the guidelines of your local health authorities. Even if you don’t have the virus, bike-related hospital visits put additional stress on your medical systems; do not undertake any activities that put you or others at risk.


Posted In:
Industry News Videos Coronavirus


Must Read This Week
Opinion: 4 Lessons From Riding Inexpensive Bikes
81879 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: iXS European DH Cup Postponed]
69163 views
Casting Call: Apply Now for the 2020 Pinkbike Academy - Pro Contract & $25K Grand Prize
58860 views
Review: RockShox's All-New SID Goes Bigger and Lighter
51519 views
Scott Gives Away a Gambler to a Pinkbike Reader Who Said it "Looks Like a Session"
46701 views
Enginerding: What Is Anti-Squat & How Does It Actually Affect Mountain Bike Performance?
39282 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: 1991 Bradbury Manitou FS
37666 views
Pinkbike Poll: How is the COVID-19 Pandemic Impacting You?
36251 views

31 Comments

  • 10 1
 Thanks for putting this out there but if people don’t understand this by now...
  • 9 8
 I get the message... I get the intention, I get the cause. I am not trying to misrepresent it: But going over the bars is not being an a*shole... yes it is way more likely to happen in certain circumstances, especially in state of over confidence or when just testing new stuff. But it is also happening in state of lowered confidence. For everybody. It's not a mystery that quite a few people have ended up in ER few minutes after they told themselves "I better take it easy this time". We can however do really well without camera pressure or we can avoid hitting trails that have features that we are anxious about. Quite often we tend to mess up in proximity of that feature, not on the feature itself because we are so occupied by it. Pumptrack is also a good place to mess yourself up, so is road. By changing your routine you are introducing a new factor, a thought "Nah, I do chicken line" when you normally don't take it" - it can have dramatic consequences. I ended up with concussion after such decision.

I don't know... there seems to be no good option for people doing stuff like MTB...
  • 4 0
 Exactly - keep riding, don't try new jumps or features, don't push yourself, but also don't ride your bike totally differently or overly cautiously. Feel the flow, don't push the pace, and have tons of fun Smile
  • 4 0
 Percentage likelihood of going OTB when testing personal limits is higher than simply spinning arounda smooth XC loop. Make good decisions based upon your capabilities. That's all we are asking.
  • 1 0
 @4xwednesdays: I agree, I understand. I just meant that XCers riding mellow XC loops get messed up too. Check your head before you check in on the trail head.
  • 1 0
 @4xwednesdays: Yup.
  • 1 0
 Yeah all of my worst crashes have come at random times on single track not when attempting jumps or features where I am prepared to crash, hell my friend broke his arm In the parking lot waving to someone.

If you don’t want to get hurt you probs should not be on a mtb
  • 1 0
 @WAKIdesigns: absolutely. I just ask that people make good calls just now. It seems like we will soon have these choices removed as a few spoil it for the many as always.
  • 1 0
 100% agree. I tried to take it slower yesterday and was getting hung up more by rocks, and felt less confident trying "safer" lines. Feels safer to just keep riding in my own comfort zone while not pushing OUTSIDE of my comfort zone.
  • 1 0
 @4xwednesdays: I guess you know it's too late. I am thinking about the healthcare. All the best of vibes. I don't know why I want to say it but I feel stupid for whining on doctors for not checking me according to what I thought was the adequate care. Not sure if I will ever do it again. I'll try not to. And I do hope nurses will get a raise after this... holy crap, real tough times ahead of healthcare workers. Let's just hope Chinese are not skewing their current numbers for political reasons, that it is improving over there.
  • 1 0
 @WAKIdesigns: I totally get the point dude. Some of the worst spills I've had have been from riding tight. It's just a time for keeping the riding chill, or go digging by yourself instead.
  • 3 2
 Thanks for post Smurth.

I was ashamed at what I saw on Sunday on many so called "relevant athletes" feeds on Instagram. Far too many "day 1 of quarantine", "self isolation riding" type posts. Not only do they risk spreading a potentially lethal viral infection, they risk stretching our emergency services beyond breaking point.

People have worked hard - often under the radar - to make mountain biking a legitimate and widely accepted pastime in the UK over the last decade. The way some of these riders were behaving jeopardises that. Let us not forget that in the UK, more specifically England but also official trails in Scotland, land access has been hard won and is easily revoked.

This will pass, but we don't need a legacy and perception of self entitlement hanging over the sport we love when it does.
  • 1 0
 Spot on....even in Cali with mass square footage of sandy beaches to walk with proper social distance......we had idiots walking shoulder to shoulder on the boardwalk instead of the sand, five feet away and 100 yards to the ocean......Really?
So....the cops shut the down the beaches. Call out these people! Dont be afraid, do your part. IF they want to start shit.....after telling them they are idiots, get their number and offer a one on one, toe to toe, man to man.......AFTER this is over!
United we stand not only as a country but a planet!, Good things always come of the bad.....we got a ways to go. After this is over, the world will be a better place.

Keep sending if you can, if you cant...get your bike porn on! One thing I have learned from many bad , long lasting injuries from Kiteboarding to Mtn Biking.......when the time comes to shred again....you will appreciate more than ever, and trust me when I say you/we will come back stronger, better and smarter... be it an injury or pandemic.... we will be back!
Spent nearly two years non weight bearing....ended up with bone infection and 16" permanent titanium rod in my tibia. So I say the above with experience......

Be well, be safe, help thy neighbor, dont hate on E bikers, gravel bikers,street bikers or uni-cyclist .....we are all in this together! And we will all be able to SEND again!
  • 2 0
 thank you, and much needed announcement to our community. even yesterday I came across a 12+ person group ride at my trails here in kelowna
  • 3 0
 You can only lead a horse to water...but you cannot make them drink...
  • 3 3
 You can lead a horse to water,but a pencil must be led.
  • 6 0
 You shouldn't lead a horse to water, you should be staying home....
  • 1 0
 @jase111171: Yes it must be. Good quality lead tho!
  • 3 1
 You better talk to your PM, the rest of the world seems to know better..
  • 2 0
 Great time to work on your local trails.
  • 1 0
 just been sticking to roads/gravel paths. too muddy in the woods right now anyways
  • 1 0
 How to avoid the heart attack from the breaking news when riding?
  • 2 5
 ah yes... ride up to a group of 20 stressed out people and call them idiots. i'm sure that will go over swimmingly. otherwise, good advice.

PS- what is the ticket machine at a trail center?
  • 1 0
 Parking ticket machine
  • 2 1
 Probably for purchasing a ticket to put on top your car's dashboard for parking/trail use.
  • 3 1
 Parking ticket, lot's of UK trail centres have paid parking, not all but a lot.
  • 1 4
 @Fix-the-Spade: ha get f*cked
  • 1 1
 May seem a harsh line I agree, but the chance of transmission when 20 people in a queue stand within a foot of each other touching a communal metal surface is high, and social distancing advice has been circulated in the UK for at least a week now. Everyone has to keep everyone right.
  • 4 1
 @JimmyWeir: What?
  • 1 0
 @4xwednesdays: not saying they're not idiots, just yelling that at a group of peeps who are freaked out won't turn out well. my local bike park was paaaaacked saturday. lots of big groups that were obviously not family. not good.
  • 1 1
 Fractured my clavicle in november. Good times.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010777
Mobile Version of Website