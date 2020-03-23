Euan Rossi, an orthopedic surgeon and medical consultant at events like Crankworx and Hardline, is urging mountain bikers to make more sensible choices if they choose to ride during the Coronavirus outbreak. Rossi has been on the frontline of the NHS in Glasgow and fears the NHS will be overloaded if more mountain bikers take risky choices on the trail.
|Addressing mountain bikers, you obviously know I love to ride a bike, I love to race bikes, it's a massive part of my life but right now you have to make good decisions. One of those decisions is not putting pressure on emergency services unneccessarily. Yes, go for a spin, get your legs turning, get your heart and lungs working, we know that's good for you we know that increases your resistance to disease, makes you healthier, keeps your mental health in good nick but don't do anything that's going to test the emergency services right now. Don't be an a*shole and go over the bars and break your collarbone right now, the country just won't be able to cope. So, please, be responsible. If you go out yourself, tell someone where you're going. If you get to a trail centre and see that there's about 20 people queueing for the ticket machine, tell them they're being idiots and to give more space and then just move on. Keep away from other people right now.
If you have a fever or a persistent cough, these are the two hallmarks of having Coronavirus, you must self isolate for 2 weeks, it's absolutely essential.—Euan Rossi
As the world struggles to suppress the spread of COVID-19, please follow the guidelines of your local health authorities. Even if you don’t have the virus, bike-related hospital visits put additional stress on your medical systems; do not undertake any activities that put you or others at risk.
I don't know... there seems to be no good option for people doing stuff like MTB...
If you don’t want to get hurt you probs should not be on a mtb
I was ashamed at what I saw on Sunday on many so called "relevant athletes" feeds on Instagram. Far too many "day 1 of quarantine", "self isolation riding" type posts. Not only do they risk spreading a potentially lethal viral infection, they risk stretching our emergency services beyond breaking point.
People have worked hard - often under the radar - to make mountain biking a legitimate and widely accepted pastime in the UK over the last decade. The way some of these riders were behaving jeopardises that. Let us not forget that in the UK, more specifically England but also official trails in Scotland, land access has been hard won and is easily revoked.
This will pass, but we don't need a legacy and perception of self entitlement hanging over the sport we love when it does.
So....the cops shut the down the beaches. Call out these people! Dont be afraid, do your part. IF they want to start shit.....after telling them they are idiots, get their number and offer a one on one, toe to toe, man to man.......AFTER this is over!
United we stand not only as a country but a planet!, Good things always come of the bad.....we got a ways to go. After this is over, the world will be a better place.
Keep sending if you can, if you cant...get your bike porn on! One thing I have learned from many bad , long lasting injuries from Kiteboarding to Mtn Biking.......when the time comes to shred again....you will appreciate more than ever, and trust me when I say you/we will come back stronger, better and smarter... be it an injury or pandemic.... we will be back!
Spent nearly two years non weight bearing....ended up with bone infection and 16" permanent titanium rod in my tibia. So I say the above with experience......
Be well, be safe, help thy neighbor, dont hate on E bikers, gravel bikers,street bikers or uni-cyclist .....we are all in this together! And we will all be able to SEND again!
PS- what is the ticket machine at a trail center?
