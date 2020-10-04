Video: Brook Macdonald & Laurie Greenland's Flat Out Crankworx Innsbruck DH Course Preview

Oct 4, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesBrook is back. DH racing is back. Here's a preview of what's on track for the iXS Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen Club, in the GoPro course preview. Live finals on Red Bull TV Sunday, Crankworx


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Riding Videos Brook Macdonald Laurie Greenland Crankworx Innsbruck 2020 DH Racing


3 Comments

  • 8 0
 Well in this year of freakin‘ insanity this is the best thing I saw for a long time - happy you made it back Brook
  • 3 0
 Simply incredible. What a legend.
  • 1 0
 So awesome to see Brook ripping on the big rig! Track looks great too but so many wood bridges.

