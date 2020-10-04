Pinkbike.com
Video: Brook Macdonald & Laurie Greenland's Flat Out Crankworx Innsbruck DH Course Preview
Oct 4, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Brook is back. DH racing is back. Here's a preview of what's on track for the iXS Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen Club, in the GoPro course preview. Live finals on Red Bull TV Sunday,
—
Crankworx
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
Riding Videos
Brook Macdonald
Laurie Greenland
Crankworx Innsbruck 2020
DH Racing
3 Comments
Score
Time
8
0
ferenooo
(34 mins ago)
Well in this year of freakin‘ insanity this is the best thing I saw for a long time - happy you made it back Brook
[Reply]
3
0
mi-bike
(34 mins ago)
Simply incredible. What a legend.
[Reply]
1
0
gramboh
(10 mins ago)
So awesome to see Brook ripping on the big rig! Track looks great too but so many wood bridges.
[Reply]
