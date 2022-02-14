close
Video: Brook Macdonald & Thomas Genon Shred Trails & Talk Injuries in 'Visionaries'

Feb 14, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesMTB riders Brook Macdonald and Thomas Genon as they push each other to learn new skills on their bikes, talk about overcoming injuries and share their journey in the sport along with their passion to push forward to accomplish more. ride100percent


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Shred Trails & Talk Injuries...ahhh yes, the favorite pastimes of mountain bikers worldwide.
  • 1 0
 Showing off scars is up there too. www.pinkbike.com/photo/18793197

