Video: Brook Macdonald & Thomas Genon Shred Trails & Talk Injuries in 'Visionaries'
Feb 14, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
MTB riders Brook Macdonald and Thomas Genon as they push each other to learn new skills on their bikes, talk about overcoming injuries and share their journey in the sport along with their passion to push forward to accomplish more.
Posted In:
Videos
100percent
Brook Macdonald
Thomas Genon
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
WRCDH
(26 mins ago)
Shred Trails & Talk Injuries...ahhh yes, the favorite pastimes of mountain bikers worldwide.
[Reply]
1
0
WRCDH
(24 mins ago)
Showing off scars is up there too.
www.pinkbike.com/photo/18793197
[Reply]
