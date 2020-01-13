Video: Brook MacDonald Hitting Jumps and Wheelies in New Recovery Update

Here's a great way to start your Monday morning, Brook MacDonald is back on his mountain bike and hitting jumps, trails, turns and even popping wheelies.
Brook first started riding his bike again in October, two months after his World Championships crash at the end of August but he has now progressed back onto mountain bike trails and seems to be looking comfortable too.
|This would have to be the next biggest achievement from walking. I visualised this day everyday and when I went and did it, it was the way I had visualised it to be. I ride with the biggest smile every time because I know how lucky I am to be able to do this again. Life’s good—Brook MacDonald
Brook is probably still a long from racing but it's great to see him back doing what he loves and it's clear the injury will not be as life-changing as it could have been for the Kiwi rider. We wish Brook all the best in his continuing recovery.
For more on Brook's recovery, check out the recent HKT podcast, here
7 Comments
I´m already frustrated by these 9 year olds sending it way bigger than I ever will, but this is beyond despair. ;-)
Super happy to see him on a bike!
