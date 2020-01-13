Video: Brook MacDonald Hitting Jumps and Wheelies in New Recovery Update

Jan 13, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Here's a great way to start your Monday morning, Brook MacDonald is back on his mountain bike and hitting jumps, trails, turns and even popping wheelies.

Brook first started riding his bike again in October, two months after his World Championships crash at the end of August but he has now progressed back onto mountain bike trails and seems to be looking comfortable too.

bigquotesThis would have to be the next biggest achievement from walking. I visualised this day everyday and when I went and did it, it was the way I had visualised it to be. I ride with the biggest smile every time because I know how lucky I am to be able to do this again. Life’s goodBrook MacDonald

Brook is probably still a long from racing but it's great to see him back doing what he loves and it's clear the injury will not be as life-changing as it could have been for the Kiwi rider. We wish Brook all the best in his continuing recovery.

For more on Brook's recovery, check out the recent HKT podcast, here.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Brook Macdonald


Must Read This Week
First Look: YT's 2020 Lineup
80827 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill's Mindblowing Gym Workout in 'Gymnasium'
79827 views
The Top 20 Pinkbike Comments of the Past Decade
55742 views
Field Test: Affordable Trail Bikes - Canyon Spectral AL vs Ibis Ripmo AF
53891 views
Fabio Wibmer Switches to Canyon
51360 views
Levy's 2020 Tech Predictions: More Integration, More Coils, More Aluminum, Less Suspension, Leaner eMTBs
51327 views
The 25 Greatest Riders of the Decade
50891 views
RC Retires: A Tribute to Richard Cunningham
50250 views

7 Comments

  • 2 0
 This guy has learned to walk (again) half a year ago and ridden his bike for only three month and he already goes bigger than me!!!
I´m already frustrated by these 9 year olds sending it way bigger than I ever will, but this is beyond despair. ;-)

Super happy to see him on a bike!
  • 1 0
 This guy is a genuine beast.- Nuff said. Hope he gets some great results this upcoming race season!
  • 1 0
 That's awesome ! Keep it up !
  • 1 0
 Great news! Hope to see him back on track soon????
  • 1 0
 Amazing news. Happy for Brook.
  • 1 0
 Yeeeeeaaahhh booooy!
  • 1 0
 Good

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007879
Mobile Version of Website