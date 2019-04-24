VIDEOS

Video: Brook MacDonald on What it Takes to Race DH World Cups in 'The Art of Passion'

Apr 24, 2019
by Thomas Falconer  

Here's a legend who has had bad days in the office but who has pushed through to overcome them and achieve outstanding results. In this episode of The Art of Passion, Brook MacDonald talks about his internal drive during the previous World Cup season.

Photo credit: Boris Beyer

Special thank you to Brook for sharing his passion with us, and passing on some pearls wisdom to the next generation.
 Dude he's 27. "Passing on wisdom to the next generation" makes it sound like he's gonna die of old age soon...
  • + 2
 The Art of Passion. Moisture is the essence of wetness, and wetness is the essence of beauty. (Derek Zoolander)

