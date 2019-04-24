Video: Brook MacDonald on What it Takes to Race DH World Cups in 'The Art of Passion'

Here's a legend who has had bad days in the office but who has pushed through to overcome them and achieve outstanding results. In this episode of The Art of Passion, Brook MacDonald talks about his internal drive during the previous World Cup season.
Photo credit: Boris Beyer
Special thank you to Brook for sharing his passion with us, and passing on some pearls wisdom to the next generation.
---
