Can three professional mountain bikers beat 100 amateur riders in a race down the side of an epic mountain? Brook "Bulldog" MacDonald, Remy Morton & Jess Blewitt start behind the amateur bike riders and have to try to overtake as many as possible before the finish at Red Bull Foxhunt, a mass start downhill race held in 2023 on the dusty and loose MTB trails in Cardrona, New Zealand. — Red Bull