Video: Brook MacDonald Shreds his Incredible Dream Track

Brook “The Bulldog” MacDonald is back! Back riding bikes all day every day! No race tape this time around, but that doesn't mean the MTB heavyweight from New Zealand held back. On the contrary, Brook let his imagination loose for this one. To build his Dream Track, he joined forces with Remy Morton and the result is nothing short of MTB magic.— Red Bull Bike
But, please, can either you or someone at Redbull explain what (if anything) has been done to compensate the CO2 emissions of the building ?
I thought it was pretty clear by now that having our bikes made in and shipped from Asia is already a luxury and that there are already tones of great trails that could host such a video (what's the 'best' trail argued by Steve Smith in Follow Me in New Zealand by the way ?)
Nobody is perfect regarding this topic (and I don't claim to be, I drive my car to work everyday), but this kind of "toys" are outdated don't you think ?
