Video: Brook MacDonald Shreds his Incredible Dream Track

Mar 24, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesBrook “The Bulldog” MacDonald is back! Back riding bikes all day every day! No race tape this time around, but that doesn't mean the MTB heavyweight from New Zealand held back. On the contrary, Brook let his imagination loose for this one. To build his Dream Track, he joined forces with Remy Morton and the result is nothing short of MTB magic. Red Bull Bike


16 Comments

  • 5 0
 Brook and Gee, both such an inspiration for showing the world how you can come back from severe injury with grit and humble determination. Legends both of them, couldn't be happier seeing them continuing doing what they love. You don't get paid for this kind of sport ambassadorship.
  • 8 0
 Brooks MacDonald Shreds a Track E I E I O…
  • 1 0
 And on that track there was some dirt.. E I E I O...
  • 2 0
 @danielfloyd: with a brap brap here and a shralp shralp there, here a shred there a shred everywhere a shred shred..
  • 5 0
 That was epic! So good to see Brook shredding that hard after all that he's been through
  • 3 0
 drum n'base, big jumps, amazing rider, outstanding landscape.. with a BBQ, some friends and a shuttle will be the perfection!!
  • 1 0
 I read the intro link to the video as "Brooke MacDonald forces Remy Morton to build dream track". For a second I was like this is going to be a spicy video.
  • 3 1
 That's more Must Watchable than most Must Watch videos of late.
  • 1 1
 Yes Bulldog! These kind of tracks would be a sick format for an additional kind of DH race.
  • 1 0
 Love the pic of the outdoor dunny in the background at 1:26
  • 3 6
 Brook, I've been fan for years and again this is great riding and great reminder that things aren't over 'till they're over.

But, please, can either you or someone at Redbull explain what (if anything) has been done to compensate the CO2 emissions of the building ?

I thought it was pretty clear by now that having our bikes made in and shipped from Asia is already a luxury and that there are already tones of great trails that could host such a video (what's the 'best' trail argued by Steve Smith in Follow Me in New Zealand by the way ?)
Nobody is perfect regarding this topic (and I don't claim to be, I drive my car to work everyday), but this kind of "toys" are outdated don't you think ?
  • 1 0
 Y'all notice each day more and more beta articles are showing up...
  • 1 0
 thats exactly legacy brook deserves
  • 1 0
 “.. just close your eyes.” That’s my strategy too.
  • 1 0
 Track for one movie >>> bullcrap
  • 1 2
 Noice work Brook (and crew) ! What about Brook and @tombradshaw riding this beauty together!?

