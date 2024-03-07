Video: Brook Macdonald Smashing Trails Aboard His New Supernought DH

The Bulldog, Mad Dog, Mr. Bull, or maybe the unstoppable force. Whatever you call the guy, the result is the same. Brook is a legend of the sport and one of the greatest people to ever do it. His rowdy style through the rough stuff makes him one of the most fun to watch riders in the scene. Pair that with the classic bulldog smirk and ability to get everyone around him stoked and you’ve got one recipe for good times on two wheels.



Enjoy this welcome to the team/side hits episode and join us in welcoming Brook to the Forbidden Synthesis family. Supernought looks good on ya’!



Now, sit back and enjoy. It's only a minute after all. Your work can wait. Like what you see? Keep your eyes peeled for more Side Hits soon...





Rider Name // Brook Macdonald

Age: 32

Height: 1m 75cm

Weight: 83Kg

Instagram: @brookmacdonald6

