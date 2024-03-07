Video: Brook Macdonald Smashing Trails Aboard His New Supernought DH

Mar 7, 2024
by ForbiddenBike  

The Bulldog, Mad Dog, Mr. Bull, or maybe the unstoppable force. Whatever you call the guy, the result is the same. Brook is a legend of the sport and one of the greatest people to ever do it. His rowdy style through the rough stuff makes him one of the most fun to watch riders in the scene. Pair that with the classic bulldog smirk and ability to get everyone around him stoked and you’ve got one recipe for good times on two wheels.

Enjoy this welcome to the team/side hits episode and join us in welcoming Brook to the Forbidden Synthesis family. Supernought looks good on ya’!

Now, sit back and enjoy. It's only a minute after all. Your work can wait. Like what you see? Keep your eyes peeled for more Side Hits soon...

photo
Rider Name // Brook Macdonald
Age: 32
Height: 1m 75cm
Weight: 83Kg
Instagram: @brookmacdonald6

photo
Bike Details
Frame: Forbidden Supernought, S2, MX long dropout (+10)
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe coil, 400lb spring
Fork: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate, 180 PSI, 3 tokens
Wheels: Crankbrothers Synthesis Carbon DH, Silver Chris King Hubs
Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5" front, Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.4" rear w/ Cushcore.
Drivetrain: SRAM XO DH
Brakes: SRAM Maven Ultimate, 220mm front, 200 rear.
Cockpit: Deity Blacklabel bar 25mm rise, Deity Micro DM stem.
Saddlet: Fizik Alpaca x5
More info: forbiddenbike.com

photo

bigquotesI am still figuring out how fast it goes, I feel like I haven't hit 5th gear yet.Brook Macdonald

photo
photo
The details on his Supernought.

photo
Silver Chris King Hubs to tie it all together.

photo
Red and black, a timeless classic.

photo
photo
Red accents all over.

photo
Crankbrothers Synthesis Carbon DH.

photo
Brook is already feeling at home on the new ride.

photo

photo

photo

SIDE HITS ARCHIVE 001-011

Presented by: Forbidden Bike Company
Rider: Brook Macdonald
Photo and Video: Jamie Fox
Song: Dumb - Swollen Members, Madchild
#forbiddenbike #highpivotwitchcraft #sidehits

