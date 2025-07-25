Powered by Outside

Video: Brook Macdonald's Full Run POV Following Josh Bryceland at Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025

Jul 25, 2025
by Ed Spratt  

As practice continues in Wales for Red Bull Hardline, jump on board with Brook Macdonald and Josh Bryceland for a full run POV.

38 Comments
  • 180
 You can’t help think that ratboy is just chilling for most of that, and on occasions he’s still in inching away from the bulldog.
  • 232
 I don't feel like there are many riders who could show up to a race years after being relevant and get a top 10 result. Hell, look at how hard Gwin is working right now to even qualify in Q1, but Bryceland is up there. Dude is unreal how talented he is. Shows up to races, wins on 26, refuses to elaborate, and leaves.
  • 50
 That was always my favorite part of watching him at WCs. He just looked so effortless bordering on lazy, never pedaled, just pumped and worked the trail. I say lazy lightly because his time was up there with the best, he just never looked like he was even trying.
  • 60
 @William42: let's not get carried away. He was 12th and 13 seconds off Dunne last year. Just as quick as Bulldog though, but I'm not sure what that indicates.
  • 40
 @William42: I’m not sure comparing wc results to hardline is fair, there are a lot more fast riders at wc.
  • 20
 Sending cider block sized rocks tumbling
  • 150
 You know the GoPro effect is real when it makes the tech sections of Hardline look feasible.
  • 60
 I thought Brook was gonna be on Ari this year. Does anyone knows what happened?
  • 120
 He bailed when they ditched the Fez. He was a big fan of the Fez.
  • 12
 How do you know he's NOT riding the Ari Superior Peak here? Didn't seem to be a good look at Brooke's ride in this video.
  • 10
 Never mind.. I went through the Bike's of Hardline post and saw the black Santa Cruz.
  • 50
 This sport has come so far! Some of the Hardline features would've been one-and-done video parts back in the day, now they're part of a race course. wild.
  • 60
 that's one fast rat this one, not bad not bad
  • 60
 SMASH THE CORNAHHH
  • 30
 Wish they did the course preview & Ratty the camera. Would be great for the 10 people that can understand him!

Two rapid lads there.
  • 62
 Ratboy and the Bulldog - thats what we wanna see!
  • 20
 Can we all just take a second to remember Brook was paralyzed just a few years back and now he’s 100% crushing it? What a machine.
  • 10
 What's going on with the big gaps in the middle? Is the reroute the mainline now for finals? I heard on another video that someone had crashed on them.
  • 100
 They have repurposed the original track at this point for when it's too windy for the 90's.
  • 70
 You can see the wind sock at 90 degrees, smart choice by the riders.
  • 10
 IIRC, kade crashed on the b-line around the 90s
  • 10
 @BenPea: heard he didn't scope it before trying and smacked into a washing machine size boulder that is in a precarious spot. Bummed
  • 20
 Loose riding from Ratboy, just like old times
  • 10
 Josh was owning the corners and getting wild... so fun! Wished he still raced WC
  • 20
 No one corners like rat boy. Such a pleasure to watch!
  • 20
 does this mean Brook is now a terrier?
  • 20
 leave it to rat boy to pedal strike off a drop and make it look steezey
  • 10
 This run deserved a better camera.
  • 20
 "Yeah boy"
  • 10
 Soooo…
Anyone know what happened to Kade Edwards this week ???
  • 30
 I heard he crashed, hit a big rock on B line around the 90’s. Don't know anything else other than at the time he apparently said he would be fine.
  • 20
 sounds like he bodied a rock in the middle of the ride-around line around the 90s. Matt Jones said Kade said he was okay though
  • 10
 I love the screenshot of a 90 ft jump and the wind sock is fully sideways
  • 10
 The Bulldog chasing The Rat it doesn't get much better !
