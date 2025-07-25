Pinkbike.com
Video: Brook Macdonald's Full Run POV Following Josh Bryceland at Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025
Jul 25, 2025
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
38 Comments
As practice continues in Wales for Red Bull Hardline, jump on board with Brook Macdonald and Josh Bryceland for a full run POV.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
Hardline
Brook Macdonald
Josh Bryceland
Hardline 2025
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
4,291 articles
38 Comments
Score
Time
18
0
enduroNZ
(Jul 25, 2025 at 6:00)
You can’t help think that ratboy is just chilling for most of that, and on occasions he’s still in inching away from the bulldog.
[Reply]
23
2
William42
(Jul 25, 2025 at 6:42)
I don't feel like there are many riders who could show up to a race years after being relevant and get a top 10 result. Hell, look at how hard Gwin is working right now to even qualify in Q1, but Bryceland is up there. Dude is unreal how talented he is. Shows up to races, wins on 26, refuses to elaborate, and leaves.
[Reply]
5
0
GTscoob
(Jul 25, 2025 at 13:02)
That was always my favorite part of watching him at WCs. He just looked so effortless bordering on lazy, never pedaled, just pumped and worked the trail. I say lazy lightly because his time was up there with the best, he just never looked like he was even trying.
[Reply]
6
0
BenPea
(Jul 25, 2025 at 13:06)
@William42
: let's not get carried away. He was 12th and 13 seconds off Dunne last year. Just as quick as Bulldog though, but I'm not sure what that indicates.
[Reply]
4
0
You2
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 13:11)
@William42
: I’m not sure comparing wc results to hardline is fair, there are a lot more fast riders at wc.
[Reply]
2
0
yannickbisson
(Jul 25, 2025 at 19:40)
Sending cider block sized rocks tumbling
[Reply]
15
0
big-red
(Jul 25, 2025 at 5:15)
You know the GoPro effect is real when it makes the tech sections of Hardline look feasible.
[Reply]
6
0
lalientoxc
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 5:54)
I thought Brook was gonna be on Ari this year. Does anyone knows what happened?
[Reply]
12
0
BagelMan
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 6:22)
He bailed when they ditched the Fez. He was a big fan of the Fez.
[Reply]
1
2
SeaHag
(Jul 25, 2025 at 19:36)
How do you know he's NOT riding the Ari Superior Peak here? Didn't seem to be a good look at Brooke's ride in this video.
[Reply]
1
0
SeaHag
(Jul 25, 2025 at 19:38)
Never mind.. I went through the Bike's of Hardline post and saw the black Santa Cruz.
[Reply]
5
0
southshorepirate
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 6:39)
This sport has come so far! Some of the Hardline features would've been one-and-done video parts back in the day, now they're part of a race course. wild.
[Reply]
6
0
dj100procentenduro
(Jul 25, 2025 at 5:22)
that's one fast rat this one, not bad not bad
[Reply]
6
0
tedhitchcock
(Jul 25, 2025 at 5:55)
SMASH THE CORNAHHH
[Reply]
3
0
chriss78
(Jul 25, 2025 at 7:55)
Wish they did the course preview & Ratty the camera. Would be great for the 10 people that can understand him!
Two rapid lads there.
[Reply]
6
2
qbensis
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 5:47)
Ratboy and the Bulldog - thats what we wanna see!
[Reply]
2
0
GnarAZ
(Jul 26, 2025 at 19:59)
Can we all just take a second to remember Brook was paralyzed just a few years back and now he’s 100% crushing it? What a machine.
[Reply]
1
0
ncrider5
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 5:14)
What's going on with the big gaps in the middle? Is the reroute the mainline now for finals? I heard on another video that someone had crashed on them.
[Reply]
10
0
jamesbriancrilly
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 5:22)
They have repurposed the original track at this point for when it's too windy for the 90's.
[Reply]
7
0
carlitouk
(Jul 25, 2025 at 5:58)
You can see the wind sock at 90 degrees, smart choice by the riders.
[Reply]
1
0
BenPea
(Jul 25, 2025 at 13:08)
IIRC, kade crashed on the b-line around the 90s
[Reply]
1
0
onegear29
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 17:51)
@BenPea
: heard he didn't scope it before trying and smacked into a washing machine size boulder that is in a precarious spot. Bummed
[Reply]
2
0
Sycip69er
(Jul 25, 2025 at 7:39)
Loose riding from Ratboy, just like old times
[Reply]
1
0
riderseyemtb
(Jul 25, 2025 at 8:02)
Josh was owning the corners and getting wild... so fun! Wished he still raced WC
[Reply]
2
0
ridedigrepeat
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 8:36)
No one corners like rat boy. Such a pleasure to watch!
[Reply]
2
0
Djemaculate
(Jul 25, 2025 at 10:23)
does this mean Brook is now a terrier?
[Reply]
2
0
mariomtblt
(Jul 25, 2025 at 13:33)
leave it to rat boy to pedal strike off a drop and make it look steezey
[Reply]
1
0
brainbckt
(Jul 25, 2025 at 5:48)
This run deserved a better camera.
[Reply]
2
0
mi-bike
(Jul 25, 2025 at 6:41)
"Yeah boy"
[Reply]
1
0
scottg700
(Jul 25, 2025 at 7:19)
Soooo…
Anyone know what happened to Kade Edwards this week ???
[Reply]
3
0
spudmaster
(Jul 25, 2025 at 7:25)
I heard he crashed, hit a big rock on B line around the 90’s. Don't know anything else other than at the time he apparently said he would be fine.
[Reply]
2
0
steezysam
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 7:27)
sounds like he bodied a rock in the middle of the ride-around line around the 90s. Matt Jones said Kade said he was okay though
[Reply]
1
0
J-Gordon
(Jul 25, 2025 at 9:50)
I love the screenshot of a 90 ft jump and the wind sock is fully sideways
[Reply]
1
0
Wingman69
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 13:23)
The Bulldog chasing The Rat it doesn't get much better !
[Reply]
3
21
josephls7Y5q
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 9:32)
Bryceland has no business being there
[Reply]
1
0
explorerboy
(Jul 25, 2025 at 10:17)
Ok m8
[Reply]
4
4
DoubleCrownAddict
(Jul 25, 2025 at 10:30)
And no way does Brook deserve a Red Bull helmet anymore.
[Reply]
4
0
mariomtblt
(Jul 25, 2025 at 13:33)
if you scroll just above the comment section you can see video evidence the exact opposite.
[Reply]
Anyone know what happened to Kade Edwards this week ???