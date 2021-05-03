Video: Brook Macdonald's Incredible Recovery from a Spinal Injury in 'The Road Back'

It was supposed to be just another training run on the World Championships in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada back in summer of 2019, but a fall down the “La Tarzan” rock drop turned Brook Macdonald's world upside down.



A career-changing back injury dangerously close to his spinal cord has placed “The Bulldog” on the start line of a long recovery. Two days after surgery Brook decided that he will return to racing the following season. In spite painfully slow process and pessimistic forecasts of medical professionals, he was back in the start gate in less than 12 months. “The Road Back” is the story about everything that happened in between. — Red Bull Bike