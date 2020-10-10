Video: Brook MacDonald’s Leogang DH World Champs Course Preview

The UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Leogang have been deemed the most anticipated MTB race in 2020. A wide roster of elite Downhill athletes including the likes of Aaron Gwin, Greg Minnaar, Brook MacDonald, Loïc Bruni, Troy Brosnan, Finn Iles, Vali Höll, Tahnee Seagrave and Myriam Nicole - just to name a few - have gathered in the Austrian Alps to determine who will wear the prestige rainbow jersey for the next 365 days.



The famous downhill track in Leogang has undergone some important updates for 2020 and the World’s best have to give it all to make it down with the fastest time. Get on board Brook MacDonald's practice run from the World Champs 2020. — Red Bull