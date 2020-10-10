Video: Brook MacDonald’s Leogang DH World Champs Course Preview

Oct 10, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesThe UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Leogang have been deemed the most anticipated MTB race in 2020. A wide roster of elite Downhill athletes including the likes of Aaron Gwin, Greg Minnaar, Brook MacDonald, Loïc Bruni, Troy Brosnan, Finn Iles, Vali Höll, Tahnee Seagrave and Myriam Nicole - just to name a few - have gathered in the Austrian Alps to determine who will wear the prestige rainbow jersey for the next 365 days.

The famous downhill track in Leogang has undergone some important updates for 2020 and the World’s best have to give it all to make it down with the fastest time. Get on board Brook MacDonald's practice run from the World Champs 2020. Red Bull


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Riding Videos Red Bull Brook Macdonald DH Racing Leogang Dh World Champs 2020 World Championships 2020 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Review: 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO - More Travel & More Adjustability
83231 views
Seeding Results: Leogang DH World Champs 2020
76376 views
How to Watch the 2020 Mountain Bike World Championships from Leogang
60397 views
Review: e*thirteen's New Helix R Wide Range Cassette
56870 views
11 Bikes From Leogang DH World Champs 2020
45903 views
Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020
44019 views
The Complete 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Lineup Compared & An Amazing Launch Video
42423 views
3 Competitors Removed from World Championships eMTB Start List After Bikes Fail UCI Checks
42048 views

6 Comments

  • 8 0
 BULLDOOOOG!! PEATYYYYY!!
  • 1 0
 That course has a bit of everything including evil fields of tree stumps. That looked like a decent gap towards the end.
  • 1 0
 Ohhhh i would love to see him or Remi Thirion winning that beast tomorrow!
  • 1 0
 What I achieved last year? 5 kg weight gain. Max respect, bulldog!
  • 1 0
 Truly amazing bulldog????????????
  • 1 0
 Smoooooth

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008634
Mobile Version of Website