Video: Brook Macdonald's POV Preview of the Les Gets World Cup Track

Jul 1, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotes"This is a proper Downhill track" - the words echoing through Les Gets valley today as riders took to the loamy hillside for the first day of practice. Watch as Brook MacDonald takes us across the off-camber grass sections, over the slick roots and down the steep forests of the new Les Gets World Cup track.Red Bull Bike


Videos Riding Videos Brook Macdonald DH Racing Les Gets World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


24 Comments

  • 16 0
 I sure hope he was wearing his cup when he went off track. With balls that big you must have all the protection you can get.
  • 10 0
 that road gap to berm is going to be interesting to watch and I fear carnage will follow...
  • 6 0
 www.vitalmtb.com/forums/The-Hub,2/Les-Gets-Road-Gap-Carnage,11216
  • 1 0
 It has claimed and injured many podium contenders today apparently
  • 1 0
 @PTyliszczak: welp who could have predicted that. world cup tracks should be difficult but that whole setup looks dangerous.
  • 1 0
 @PTyliszczak: Wow those were proper crashes, that musty be scary as fook watching the landing disappear out of sight as you're heading to the nettles.
  • 1 0
 @Mugen: uh...it has? Who?
  • 1 0
 @PTyliszczak: Speaking of vital, anyone know why they didn't do slideshows for the ews last week?
  • 4 0
 Christ that was terrifying to watch.
Why wasn't he screaming like a girl as he drifted off track on that last jump?
Why wasn't he swearing more at all the clowns on bikes waiting in stupid places during that run.
Looking forward to the race though!
  • 2 0
 I love that it ends on a berm. it's not all about a drag race and scrubbing at the end like it so often is, there is a chance for something to happen all the way to the finish line here.
  • 4 0
 If its muddy that off-camber section at 3:15 is gonna be crazy!
  • 2 0
 I was just about to say 3:15 made me wince. That tree comes up quick!
  • 3 0
 Jesus christ brook I thought I was watching a Flo Payet helmet cam at the end there !
  • 3 0
 Wow. Flying. Stoked to see him back to speed after such a gnarly injury
  • 1 0
 His line choice was excellent - up high, out of the ruts, inside, carrying speed on down. Sweet!
  • 3 0
 WATCH THE POLES! OMG so scared for him when he went off track at the end
  • 1 0
 Good candidate for a chainless run... holy moly. That truly is a proper WC track...
  • 1 0
 Wheen brooks run it looks like a drag race..
  • 1 0
 Looks fast and wide open, going to be an interesting race!
  • 1 0
 Hehe. Who didn't say "way, hey!" as he went off-line at the end?
  • 1 0
 Did he not get the Oakley contract?
  • 1 0
 What a track and what a rider, shit that was so cool
  • 1 0
 Peanut....Butter.....Wolf...
  • 1 0
 BULLDOG!!!

