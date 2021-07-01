Video: Brook Macdonald's POV Preview of the Les Gets World Cup Track

"This is a proper Downhill track" - the words echoing through Les Gets valley today as riders took to the loamy hillside for the first day of practice. Watch as Brook MacDonald takes us across the off-camber grass sections, over the slick roots and down the steep forests of the new Les Gets World Cup track.—Red Bull Bike
Why wasn't he screaming like a girl as he drifted off track on that last jump?
Why wasn't he swearing more at all the clowns on bikes waiting in stupid places during that run.
Looking forward to the race though!
