Video: Brooke Goudy on Removing Barriers & Why Representation Matters

Video by Drew Bennett. Photos by Emily Sierra and Matt Jones.Brooke Goudy is on a mission to not have to talk about how representation matters. Getting all people to “acknowledge and understand barriers, and that we, all folks, white folks, black folks, brown folks, are out there working our hardest to remove those barriers.”
|Resilience: It is the key to success on and off the trail. It’s the ability to fall and get up again, to recover from your worst day and hold excitement for tomorrow. Off the bike, we engage in conflict and struggle with those around us, most often with ourselves. We build resilience on the trail and carry it into our daily lives. It is what gives us strength.
Strength: Right foot, left foot – the biking rhythm keeps us upright during the hardest part of the ride. A mantra that carries us through to the end. We grow strong, learn to lean into the discomfort, and stand up to the challenge. It is not easy to be the “only one,” to challenge the status quo, to make room for others, but we do it. We persevere and tap into our grit.
Grit: We set goals and follow through with early morning rides and late-night meetings. We advocate for access to trail systems and volunteer to keep them in good repair. Our passion drives our obsession. We are not afraid to speak our truth and reckon with the impact of our choices. Resilience, Strength, and Grit: this is MTB. These trails belong to everyone. We must work to make a space for all.—Brooke Goudy
Are those racial/gender barriers or economic barriers?
I wish for mountain biking to be more inclusive, it is overwhelmingly white, which sucks.
I love seeing these kind of articles and makes me happy to see MTB is moving in a good direction. skyrocketing bike prices do not help at all with lowering the barrier of entry to this "exclusive" sport. I want MTB to be more diverse!
Looking a little racist there
I wonder what would happen if this audience found out that these two big ideas are directly related, and that basic laws of economics (“economies of scale”) teaches us that increasing the consumer population drives down prices due to the vanishing cost of overhead as a fraction of build cost.
Very literally, getting more people into riding bikes makes bikes cheaper. That’s ECON 101. Not in the short term as demand surges but in the long run as manufacturing stabilizes to match demand.
I love this site but please understand, as a population this is a case study in cognitive dissonance and it’s not a good look.
I am as guilty as the next rider, I'll happily introduce my friends to mountain biking. But internally, I really hope that everyone else, (including hikers, bikers and equestrians), stay off the trails. Covid has driven huge growth in all outdoor sports/activities, but when I roll up to my local trailhead on a Tuesday afternoon and it is full, I don't love the additional trail users.
What does this mean in unambiguous terms?
What is stopping the diverse population from getting a bike, and go ride?
Do people nowadays really need other popular people to look up to or what?
Why can people not do their thing if they wanted to? Do they need someone to push them or why can't they do it alone?
