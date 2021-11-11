Video: Brooke Goudy on Removing Barriers & Why Representation Matters

Nov 11, 2021
by PEARL iZUMi  
Video by Drew Bennett. Photos by Emily Sierra and Matt Jones.

Brooke Goudy is on a mission to not have to talk about how representation matters. Getting all people to “acknowledge and understand barriers, and that we, all folks, white folks, black folks, brown folks, are out there working our hardest to remove those barriers.”

bigquotesResilience: It is the key to success on and off the trail. It’s the ability to fall and get up again, to recover from your worst day and hold excitement for tomorrow. Off the bike, we engage in conflict and struggle with those around us, most often with ourselves. We build resilience on the trail and carry it into our daily lives. It is what gives us strength.

Strength: Right foot, left foot – the biking rhythm keeps us upright during the hardest part of the ride. A mantra that carries us through to the end. We grow strong, learn to lean into the discomfort, and stand up to the challenge. It is not easy to be the “only one,” to challenge the status quo, to make room for others, but we do it. We persevere and tap into our grit.

Grit: We set goals and follow through with early morning rides and late-night meetings. We advocate for access to trail systems and volunteer to keep them in good repair. Our passion drives our obsession. We are not afraid to speak our truth and reckon with the impact of our choices. Resilience, Strength, and Grit: this is MTB. These trails belong to everyone. We must work to make a space for all.Brooke Goudy

photo by Matt Jones

photo by Emily Sierra
photo by Emily Sierra

photo by Emily Sierra

photo by Emily Sierra

photo by Matt Jones
photo by Matt Jones

photo by Matt Jones

photo by Matt Jones

photo by Matt Jones
photo by Matt Jones


57 Comments

  • 69 14
 I always dread scrolling to the comment section of these types of posts. Of course, that dread was just realized when I finished the video and scrolled down to see just three comments, all of which are negative. Anyone who is "tired of this stuff" as @bro-LanDog said or calls it "propaganda" like @screamingeagle3 has obviously never felt any sort of oppression or worried about being excluded and it shows. For full disclosure, neither have I, but that is not the point. Outdoor recreation as a whole is overwhelmingly white and that is not just because people of color don't want to ride. It goes so much deeper than that. People who stumbled into the sport or learned to ride as kids don't understand how high the barriers to entry are. Expensive bikes, transportation to trailheads, and finding a community of people to learn to ride with are just the tip of the iceberg. I too hope that Brooke doesn't have to have these conversations 20 years from now and I applaud Pinkbike and other mtb publications for continuing to share content like this.
  • 16 6
 Agreed, and these are the moments where I look forward to the paywall - get the trash outta here.
  • 10 10
 “Expensive bikes, transportation to trailheads, and finding a community of people to learn to ride with are just the tip of the iceberg.“

Are those racial/gender barriers or economic barriers?
  • 19 4
 @Kevindhansen: It would be impossible for those to be related, right?
  • 7 2
 @Kevindhansen: Race is used as a distraction from Economic issues -> precisely by dividing people economically and culturally and having them bicker instead of uniting. So to answer your question: BOTH, obviously.
  • 6 2
 Showing up to the bottom of the article to watch pinkbike commenters demonstrating the problem
  • 1 0
 100% did the same, expecting the worst, very glad to see this comment right up there, you said it so well and the props show it's not all so bad here.
  • 1 0
 @Kevindhansen: Economic that fall heavily on racial lines.
  • 2 1
 @aaronjb: that’s kind’ve a little bit racist of you to say that. I think a poor person of color faces the same barriers a poor white person would face. Same with gender.
  • 31 15
 When you're accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression.
  • 1 0
 Are you suggesting that some people would feel "oppressed" by seeing a POC mountain biking? Where are these people?
  • 10 5
 more of this please!!
I wish for mountain biking to be more inclusive, it is overwhelmingly white, which sucks.
I love seeing these kind of articles and makes me happy to see MTB is moving in a good direction. skyrocketing bike prices do not help at all with lowering the barrier of entry to this "exclusive" sport. I want MTB to be more diverse!
  • 8 13
flag wburnes (32 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 "it is overwhelmingly white, which sucks."

Looking a little racist there
  • 7 3
 The Pinkbike comment section seems to have two big ideas: 1 bikes are too expensive and 2 we shouldn’t be told to get more people into biking.

I wonder what would happen if this audience found out that these two big ideas are directly related, and that basic laws of economics (“economies of scale”) teaches us that increasing the consumer population drives down prices due to the vanishing cost of overhead as a fraction of build cost.

Very literally, getting more people into riding bikes makes bikes cheaper. That’s ECON 101. Not in the short term as demand surges but in the long run as manufacturing stabilizes to match demand.

I love this site but please understand, as a population this is a case study in cognitive dissonance and it’s not a good look.
  • 5 1
 That's not necessarily the only bad look round here.
  • 1 0
 @Mtmw as finance/economics guy, you sucked me in. Yes, we all love to complain about the high price of bikes. But as we all know, high bike prices maintain the general barrier to entry that protects the much more scare resource of empty trails. Most mountain bikers, like a NIMBY homeowner in San Francisco who opposes the high density housing project in their neighborhood, don't really want more trail users. Once you can afford and own a nice bike, the barrier to entry doesn't apply to you.

I am as guilty as the next rider, I'll happily introduce my friends to mountain biking. But internally, I really hope that everyone else, (including hikers, bikers and equestrians), stay off the trails. Covid has driven huge growth in all outdoor sports/activities, but when I roll up to my local trailhead on a Tuesday afternoon and it is full, I don't love the additional trail users.
  • 15 12
 The Pinkbike commenter intelligentsia is about to wow us all with some of the most thinly veiled racism and sexism this side of Breitbart and OANN. At some point it's not enough to just be inclusive. Instead, a concerted effort to foster inclusion is needed.
  • 4 1
 Love this video! What's the best thing about riding mountain bikes? Hanging with old friends, meeting new ones through the sport and being or becoming a part of a community! What's worse than feeling like an outsider to something you want to be a part of? Seems like what Brooke is doing makes it easier for people to feel welcome in the MTB world and that's really meaningful. More people of all stripes and colors in the sport is good for all of us: more people, more trails, more inclusion, more stoke.
  • 17 12
 Let me re write your article. Be nice to people. PB
  • 9 11
 This is a really great plan for countering systemic exclusion. Tell us more, sage!
  • 5 5
 @aaronjb: I mean…..it kinda is.
  • 6 2
 @Kevindhansen: It absolutely isn't, and you're being disingenuous (at best) to suggest that "being nice" is what's needed to make mountain biking more welcoming to a diverse population.
  • 1 0
 "needed to make mountain biking more welcoming to a diverse population."

What does this mean in unambiguous terms?
What is stopping the diverse population from getting a bike, and go ride?
  • 3 0
 @aaronjb: being nice is what’s needed to solve most problems in this world.
  • 1 0
 @HMRobot45: Look in the mirror, maybe?
  • 2 1
 @aaronjb: ok, how am i stopping those people from getting a bike and going for a ride?
  • 1 0
 @aaronjb: how the f*ck do you exlude someone from riding bikes other then that it cost money?

Do people nowadays really need other popular people to look up to or what?
Why can people not do their thing if they wanted to? Do they need someone to push them or why can't they do it alone?
  • 2 0
 Can someone tell me what outdoor activity or sport that doesn't have any barriers?
  • 4 6
 I just wanna ride my bike with nice people - its really easy - you work hard, buy a bike and ride!!! You are always gonna come across some drongazoids but in this community most people are quite decent. if you wanna be woke, I recommend Canada (im half Canadian)
  • 3 2
 you lost me at 'woke'
  • 3 0
 Dope.
  • 5 4
 yass! black girl magic. Brooke is amazing
  • 2 2
 As a white dude I’d love to go for a ride with Brooke.
  • 1 4
 thoughts and prayers for career ending vax victim, kyle warner
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



