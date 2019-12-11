Video: Bryn Atkinson in Ultra Slow Motion in 'Phantom of the Optic'





I'm super proud of our film, I've spent the past few years enjoying videos of Bryn riding, mind blown from watching him corner and dissect trails at warp speed. He's been on my list of riders to work with for years now, so I was stoked when the opportunity finally came with the launch of the new Norco Optic. Our concept for the video revolved around the idea of breaking down Bryn's thought process while riding (this was done with a healthy dose of inspiration from Guy Richie's Sherlock Holmes movies). Visually, we couldn't have shown what was happening without some extreme slow motion and this was accomplished with the use of a Phantom Veo camera. The Veo is a beast - it shoots 1,000 frames per second in 4k resolution. We rented it from Los Angeles and flew it up with Phantom technician ''Slow Mo'' Shawn Sanders.I knew I needed a second cinematographer, so I hired Kamloops local Matty Miles to shoot the film with me. Miles ended up capturing many of the Phantom slow mo shots, while I handled the real time footage. We had a great crew made up of Bryn, Matty, and Shaun, plus Norco staff photographer Tom Richards, sound designer Keith White, and colourist David Tomiak; Jill Kintner (Bryn's wife) even joined us for a few days, and was invaluable with helping Bryn out on the shoot. Huge thanks to everyone involved for working hard on this project and especially to Bryn for hiking up for ''just a couple more takes,'' and for acting as producer on the film. Bryn was deeply involved in all aspects of both videos and even wrote the voiceover.I'm super proud of our film, Find Focus , and hope you guys enjoy an extended cut of the Phantom slow mo footage from the shoot. Thanks for watching. — Scott Secco, Director