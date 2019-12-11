Video: Bryn Atkinson in Ultra Slow Motion in 'Phantom of the Optic'

Dec 11, 2019
by Norco Bicycles  


bigquotesI've spent the past few years enjoying videos of Bryn riding, mind blown from watching him corner and dissect trails at warp speed. He's been on my list of riders to work with for years now, so I was stoked when the opportunity finally came with the launch of the new Norco Optic. Our concept for the video revolved around the idea of breaking down Bryn's thought process while riding (this was done with a healthy dose of inspiration from Guy Richie's Sherlock Holmes movies). Visually, we couldn't have shown what was happening without some extreme slow motion and this was accomplished with the use of a Phantom Veo camera. The Veo is a beast - it shoots 1,000 frames per second in 4k resolution. We rented it from Los Angeles and flew it up with Phantom technician ''Slow Mo'' Shawn Sanders.

I knew I needed a second cinematographer, so I hired Kamloops local Matty Miles to shoot the film with me. Miles ended up capturing many of the Phantom slow mo shots, while I handled the real time footage. We had a great crew made up of Bryn, Matty, and Shaun, plus Norco staff photographer Tom Richards, sound designer Keith White, and colourist David Tomiak; Jill Kintner (Bryn's wife) even joined us for a few days, and was invaluable with helping Bryn out on the shoot. Huge thanks to everyone involved for working hard on this project and especially to Bryn for hiking up for ''just a couple more takes,'' and for acting as producer on the film. Bryn was deeply involved in all aspects of both videos and even wrote the voiceover.

I'm super proud of our film, Find Focus, and hope you guys enjoy an extended cut of the Phantom slow mo footage from the shoot. Thanks for watching.Scott Secco, Director





Photos by Tom Richards

Special thanks to Alex Kizenkov for the music.

To see more of the new Optic head to norco.com/2020optic

26 Comments

  • 17 1
 I got so high right before watching this and it was probably the best thing I've done in a while.
  • 1 3
 Must be amazing to watch it after smoking weed... must check... best MTB video to get high with after Life Cycles
  • 14 0
 You should try tearing the garbage apart because your owner went to the grocery store and it triggered your separation anxiety.
  • 9 0
 Finally a riding speed I can relate to.
  • 5 0
 1:52 makes me want to go home and make sure i didnt break any spokes just by watching
  • 1 0
 I AM A LITTLE LESS ANGRY WITH MY GX REAR D'S CURRENT MOOD. IT'S TOUGH OUT THERE. LOOKIDAT.
  • 1 0
 Awesome. But it would be even nicer to see the whole moves, not just him riding 2/3 of a berm or launching a jump without showing the landing...
  • 1 0
 The most interesting rider to watch by far. He´s an artist, with a skill degree higher than other riders. But I prefer to watch in real time.
  • 2 0
 You can really see the deformation in the wheel, frame, and derailleur at 1:50!
youtu.be/apaTlPfnR3A?t=110
  • 3 0
 Berm flex! haha
  • 2 0
 That is some MATRIX level magic!
  • 1 0
 so good. @Bryn-Atkinson needs to show me how to corner......................
  • 2 0
 Well, this just turned into a half day at work! I'm going riding.
  • 1 0
 Absolutely beautiful, mind blowing and motivational! Well done!! I need to go for a ride.
  • 1 0
 2.5 seconds of awesomeness at full speed I bet.... And no, I didn't do the math.
  • 1 0
 Sorry.... don’t wanna see one of the best rider to watch going fast. Go extra slow.
  • 1 0
 So sweet. Didn't even notice the frightened birds flying away until my second viewing.
  • 2 0
 Kinda slow and absorbing
  • 2 2
 That frame flex at 1:50 is pretty damn cool! Albeit, not great marketing Wink
  • 4 0
 The way that frame handled the flex is poetry. Couldn't even guess how much it would have to weigh to stop that flex.
  • 2 0
 Very nice. MORE PLEASE!
  • 1 0
 That berm at 1:05! Holy crap!
  • 1 0
 1:44 they cut just when he turns green !!
  • 1 0
 slowest mo in the biz
  • 1 0
 Damn, that was good!
  • 1 1
 The Koyaanisqatsi of mountain bike edits. So good!

