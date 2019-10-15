Video: Bryn Atkinson Rides the 2020 Norco Optic

Words: Norco Bicycles

The crew: Bryn, Scott, Matty Miles, and Shaun Sanders. Not pictured: Jill Kintner, Tom Richards



October 15

October 15

Bryn Atkinson and Scott Secco teamed up to create an inside look at Bryn's notorious speed and style.Though the new Optic shares its name with the past all-rounder trail platform, there isn't a single aspect of the new bike that hasn't been examined, re-addressed and overly-scrutinized from previous versions. With this new bike, there is a clear priority put on creating a short-travel trail bike with the agility and confidence riders need to manage speeds that usually overwhelm bikes with this amount of suspension travel.We have partnered with select Western Canadian dealers onto provide you with first-hand access to our new high-speed, short travel trail bike. Find it at Norco JH (North Van), Kinetik Cycles (Coquitlam), Caps Bicycles (Langley), Kelowna Cycle, Bow Cycle (Calgary), Western Cycle (Regina). Head over to these Norco dealers from noon 'til close to see the bikes and talk with their staff and a Norco Sales Representative about the clarity that the Optic can bring to your trail rides.Additionally, Optic Demo Events will be held South of the border 10am-4pm on the following days: October 19 (Fanatik Bike Co, Bellingham), October 26 (Project Bike, Bend), October 27 (Blazin Saddles, Sisters), and November 2 (Sandy Ridge Parking Lot, Brightwood).