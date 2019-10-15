Video: Bryn Atkinson Rides the 2020 Norco Optic

Oct 15, 2019
by Norco Bicycles  


Words: Norco Bicycles

Bryn Atkinson and Scott Secco teamed up to create an inside look at Bryn's notorious speed and style.





The crew: Bryn, Scott, Matty Miles, and Shaun Sanders. Not pictured: Jill Kintner, Tom Richards

Learn more about the new Norco Optic at norco.com/2020optic.


See The New Optic For Yourself

Though the new Optic shares its name with the past all-rounder trail platform, there isn’t a single aspect of the new bike that hasn’t been examined, re-addressed and overly-scrutinized from previous versions. With this new bike, there is a clear priority put on creating a short-travel trail bike with the agility and confidence riders need to manage speeds that usually overwhelm bikes with this amount of suspension travel.

We have partnered with select Western Canadian dealers on October 15 to provide you with first-hand access to our new high-speed, short travel trail bike. Find it at Norco JH (North Van), Kinetik Cycles (Coquitlam), Caps Bicycles (Langley), Kelowna Cycle, Bow Cycle (Calgary), Western Cycle (Regina). Head over to these Norco dealers from noon ‘til close to see the bikes and talk with their staff and a Norco Sales Representative about the clarity that the Optic can bring to your trail rides.

Additionally, Optic Demo Events will be held South of the border 10am-4pm on the following days: October 19 (Fanatik Bike Co, Bellingham), October 26 (Project Bike, Bend), October 27 (Blazin Saddles, Sisters), and November 2 (Sandy Ridge Parking Lot, Brightwood).

---

Video by Scott Secco
Photos by Tom Richards

18 Comments

  • 12 0
 That poor bike was just chilling in the box and when the lid was opened there was Bryn smiling down. The bike then thought 'oh ffs here we go'
  • 9 0
 Someone left @scottsecco alone with the slo-mo button again. Great vid everyone involved!
  • 6 0
 My favourite piece from you @scottsecco , nice work on the lensing and Bryn on the shredding.
  • 5 0
 I want to ride like Bryn
  • 2 0
 x2
  • 3 0
 this was epically epic. style for miles, skills to pay the bills....all of that. The riding was good too.
  • 2 0
 Love the description of each moment! Now to try that myself and look awful while doing it, but believing I ride like Bryn.
  • 2 0
 wait a sec.. in the previous post about the norco optic, none of the builds comes with dpx2 nor the factory 36.. wtf norco?
  • 1 0
 Hahaha, that's quite the post work to make Harper look that green! Nice job, bit of a different take than the original optic launch video, which was also fantastic.
  • 2 0
 No one can ride like that. Give us more Bryn Atkinson!
  • 2 0
 Bryn can read me bed times poems every night if they are like this.
  • 1 0
 I want the build Bryn has.. The only thing on that bike you get from Norco is the frame!!!
  • 1 0
 absolute master piece. Bryn is the man. That was such a rad edit. Whatever they are paying you Bryn, its not enough
  • 1 0
 On a short travel bike?!?! INCONCEIVABLE!!!!!
  • 4 0
 You keep using that word... Wink
  • 1 0
 After this vid, everybody wants to ride the Optic ????
  • 1 0
 Wow, that was some epic filming
  • 1 0
 mind blowing @scott_secco, awesome riding @brynatkinson

