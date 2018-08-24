Video: Bryn Atkinson's Custom Painted 'Snake' Bike

There are plenty of custom paint jobs out there, but the way that Tony Baumann
transformed Bryn Atkinson's Norco Range frame into a carbon snake is something special. The entire undertaking took over 80 hours to complete, and the result looks almost too good to ride. Almost.
We caught up with Bryn and Tony to find out more about what exactly the process entailed, from planning to painting. Bryn Atkinson's Norco Range 29 Details
Frame size: medium
Shimano Saint brakes w/ 180mm IceTech rotors F+R
XT derailleur & shifter w/ 11-46 cassette
170mm XT cranks w/ 32-tooth ring
XTR press fit BB
Stans Flow Mk3 29" rims (29mm inner width)
Fox 36 Float: 95 psi, 1 spacer
Fox Transfer 150mm dropper post
Maxxis HighRoller II DoubleDown, 3C: 26psi front / 30psi rear
Renthal Carbon FatBar: 770mm, 30mm rise / 50mm Apex stem
MRP SXg chainguide
Fabric Scoop 'Flat' ti rail saddle
Shimano Saint pedals
25 Comments
Post a Comment