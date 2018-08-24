PINKBIKE TECH

Video: Bryn Atkinson's Custom Painted 'Snake' Bike

Aug 24, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  


There are plenty of custom paint jobs out there, but the way that Tony Baumann transformed Bryn Atkinson's Norco Range frame into a carbon snake is something special. The entire undertaking took over 80 hours to complete, and the result looks almost too good to ride. Almost.

We caught up with Bryn and Tony to find out more about what exactly the process entailed, from planning to painting.


Bryn Atkinson snake bike


Bryn Atkinson's Norco Range 29 Details

Frame size: medium
Shimano Saint brakes w/ 180mm IceTech rotors F+R
XT derailleur & shifter w/ 11-46 cassette
170mm XT cranks w/ 32-tooth ring
XTR press fit BB
Stans Flow Mk3 29" rims (29mm inner width)
Fox 36 Float: 95 psi, 1 spacer
Fox Transfer 150mm dropper post
Maxxis HighRoller II DoubleDown, 3C: 26psi front / 30psi rear
Renthal Carbon FatBar: 770mm, 30mm rise / 50mm Apex stem
MRP SXg chainguide
Fabric Scoop 'Flat' ti rail saddle
Shimano Saint pedals


Bryn Atkinson snake bike
Bryn Atkinson snake bike

Bryn Atkinson snake bike
Bryn Atkinson snake bike

Bryn Atkinson snake bike




25 Comments

  • + 23
 Cable routing look good. No rattling there.
  • - 14
flag High-Life (46 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Except for the Press Fit.
  • + 17
 @High-Life: That was a joke about it being a rattle snake, but you missed it.
  • + 2
 @racecase: what's this bike tip the scales at? looks like it could shed some weight.
  • + 1
 @racecase: I got it.. you slithered right in there!
  • + 12
 as my 3 year old niece would say "i need it"
  • + 8
 The 23 year old son of my father would agree
  • + 6
 How has Diamondback not done similar yet?
  • + 3
 @peddlepusher15 mongoose needs to make a snake killer livery since mongooses kill snakes.
  • + 1
 Gt had somthn similar 2012 ish..
  • + 3
 For the curious, I'd say it is the Australian Red-bellied black snake. A good choice as it is a beautiful snake.
  • + 1
 Forgot the XTR hubs. Bryn's bikes have the cleanest spec. Too bad Norco won't put out an XT version of this with less orange and gold for $3999.
  • + 3
 This may be the ssseeeexiest bike I've ever seen... Wink
  • + 1
 Not only is Tony RAD, he is a chill shredded! Nice to see your work in the spotlight!
  • + 1
 I can still hear the chick from woody allen's Bananas yelling "snake bite, snake bite!"...
  • + 2
 I believe I'd have to put that on my wall!!
  • + 1
 i'm a sthnakkkkkke, little slithery little sthnakey sthnake...
  • + 2
 !!!!!!
  • + 1
 Boy I have multiple orgasms when I say this bike on instagram
  • + 1
 Saw this bike in person at CWX. It belongs in a museum!!!
  • + 2
 Nuking Fice!
  • + 1
 Neat
  • - 1
 All that work and the poor fugly orange fork didnt get any love?
