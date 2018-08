Video: Bryn Atkinson's Custom Painted 'Snake' Bike

Bryn Atkinson's Norco Range 29 Details

There are plenty of custom paint jobs out there, but the way that Tony Baumann transformed Bryn Atkinson's Norco Range frame into a carbon snake is something special. The entire undertaking took over 80 hours to complete, and the result looks almost too good to ride. Almost.We caught up with Bryn and Tony to find out more about what exactly the process entailed, from planning to painting.Frame size: mediumShimano Saint brakes w/ 180mm IceTech rotors F+RXT derailleur & shifter w/ 11-46 cassette170mm XT cranks w/ 32-tooth ringXTR press fit BBStans Flow Mk3 29" rims (29mm inner width)Fox 36 Float: 95 psi, 1 spacerFox Transfer 150mm dropper postMaxxis HighRoller II DoubleDown, 3C: 26psi front / 30psi rearRenthal Carbon FatBar: 770mm, 30mm rise / 50mm Apex stemMRP SXg chainguideFabric Scoop 'Flat' ti rail saddleShimano Saint pedals