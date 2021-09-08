Video: Delilah Cupp & Bryn Bingham Send It On Fast & Flowy Boulder Trails

Sep 8, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesForget about the likes and mentions and incessant notifications: sometimes you just have to silence it all and chase your buddy down the mountain. And maybe throw a few shapes while you're at it.

Join Utah ripper and racer Bryn Bingham (@brynnerthepinner), and jort-sporting all-around shredder, Delilah Cupp (@Dcuppers) as they send it through some fast & flowy trails around Boulder, CO. The temptation to capture the perfect pose for the 'gram is strong, but they both eventually agree that the best part of riding bikes is throwing away any digital distractions (sometimes literally!) and actually riding bikes.

Just like we all get sick of the digital noise, nobody likes trail chatter. Washboard ruts, baby-head rocks, and rough roots can all conspire to wear you down and blast your feet off flat pedals. So we came up with Mute™️ foam, a patent-pending slow-rebound foam at the heart of our all-new Latch shoe.Giro

Video/Edit: Wiley Kaupas.
Music: Try Me Out Sometime by BRONCHO



Photo Satchel Cronk

Photo Satchel Cronk

Photo Satchel Cronk

Photo Satchel Cronk

Photo Satchel Cronk

Photo Satchel Cronk


6 Comments

  • 5 0
 I was told there would be jorts. Loved it anyway.
  • 2 0
 I feel like the acting should have come off as lame but was actually quite hysterical. The throw of the phone was the best, Brynn must not have played a lot of little league.
  • 3 0
 That was awesome! Nice work Wiley that was fun to watch.
  • 2 0
 Not Del. Donkey.
  • 1 0
 no jorts sad
