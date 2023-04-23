Watch
Learn
VeloNews
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
Login
News
Travel
Racing
Reviews
Photo
Video
BuySell
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
Shop
Video: Budget Drivetrains & Inverted Forks | 2023 Sea Otter Classic
Apr 23, 2023
by
Dario DiGiulio
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
2 Comments
Another day at Sea Otter, another round of new products. We check out the latest budget drivetrain, another inverted fork and one very nice prototype downhill bike.
Posted In:
Reviews and Tech
Videos
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Look: 2023 Specialized Epic World Cup
59982 views
Push Industries is Making an Inverted Fork - Sea Otter 2023
51440 views
First Look: Atherton AM.170
45600 views
First Look & Ride: Yeti's New SB135
44595 views
Yeti's Prototype DH Bike - Sea Otter 2023
43750 views
First Ride: 2023 Propain Tyee
42784 views
Randoms Round 2 - Sea Otter 2023
42030 views
The Oceanian Bike Project: Steel Hardtails, Trail Building Tools, New Brakes, & More
40397 views
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
rivercitycycles
(0 mins ago)
Disappointed there was no PUSH fork cycling……who brings a new product to a world class event with no details……is this supposed to stir excitement? Also, no coverage on 5-devs new titanium cranks.
[Reply]
1
0
fredro
(2 mins ago)
Any updates on sinkhole de Mayo?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
Product
Photos
Videos
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.042592
Mobile Version of Website
2 Comments