Video: Budget Drivetrains & Inverted Forks | 2023 Sea Otter Classic

Apr 23, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  

Another day at Sea Otter, another round of new products. We check out the latest budget drivetrain, another inverted fork and one very nice prototype downhill bike.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos


Must Read This Week
First Look: 2023 Specialized Epic World Cup
59982 views
Push Industries is Making an Inverted Fork - Sea Otter 2023
51440 views
First Look: Atherton AM.170
45600 views
First Look & Ride: Yeti's New SB135
44595 views
Yeti's Prototype DH Bike - Sea Otter 2023
43750 views
First Ride: 2023 Propain Tyee
42784 views
Randoms Round 2 - Sea Otter 2023
42030 views
The Oceanian Bike Project: Steel Hardtails, Trail Building Tools, New Brakes, & More
40397 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Disappointed there was no PUSH fork cycling……who brings a new product to a world class event with no details……is this supposed to stir excitement? Also, no coverage on 5-devs new titanium cranks.
  • 1 0
 Any updates on sinkhole de Mayo?





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.042592
Mobile Version of Website