Video: Building a Bike Park in China

Jan 15, 2020
by Ding Danny  
Keith & Ding - Encounters in China A China Icons

by ding520151
Comments: 2


Keith & Ding, the foreigner and the local, come together to create a bike park in China.

Regions in Article
China

Posted In:
Videos


2 Comments

  • 4 0
 Two guys, one mind. This is the story behind the best park trails in China. This is how a Chinese and a Canadian built the amazing trails from scratch. They don't speak same language, but they share the same goal of life - to make more and more people love mountain biking.
  • 1 0
 Yayee for building trails and bringing people together.

