Video: Building a Bike Park in China
Jan 15, 2020
by
Ding Danny
Keith & Ding - Encounters in China A China Icons
by
ding520151
Views: 218
Faves:
0
Comments: 2
Keith & Ding, the foreigner and the local, come together to create a bike park in China.
China
Videos
Score
Time
4
0
ding520151
(1 days ago)
Two guys, one mind. This is the story behind the best park trails in China. This is how a Chinese and a Canadian built the amazing trails from scratch. They don't speak same language, but they share the same goal of life - to make more and more people love mountain biking.
1
0
glasvagas
(25 mins ago)
Yayee for building trails and bringing people together.
