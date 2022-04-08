Video: Building A Bike To Race Every Discipline - Tom's Commencal Meta TR Bike Check

From XC to DH, racing every discipline at the Sea Otter Classic mountain bike festival is a special kind of challenge. One that most people would use multiple bikes for. Tom Bradshaw is not most people. Instead, he'll be taking on all the disciplines on his brand new Commencal Meta TR.



Bradshaw says he hasn't ridden a full suspension bike with less than 150mm in over five years, so he wanted to see if the adjectives like "poppier" and "more playful" that his mates had been using on their shorter travel trail bikes were accurate. He's also riding Flight Attendant suspension for the first time on this bike and he'll be getting a feel for it this weekend as he throws himself right in the deep end with a variety of races.



We've included his suspension set-up numbers here, but Bradshaw says that's "all subject to change since the whole two rides I had on it in the Squamish rain didn't really help set up for California." Also, he apologizes for the cables bring a little long since he built it dangerously fast late at night so he could break it in quickly before catching a flight to California. Nothing like racing on a brand new bike!





Rider Name Tom Bradshaw // Pinkbike Presenter

Age: 28

Height / Weight: 176cm / 5’8”, 79kg / 174 lbs

Hometown: Squamish, BC

Instagram: @bradshaw_tomnz

