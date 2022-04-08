close
Video: Building A Bike To Race Every Discipline - Tom's Commencal Meta TR Bike Check

Apr 8, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


From XC to DH, racing every discipline at the Sea Otter Classic mountain bike festival is a special kind of challenge. One that most people would use multiple bikes for. Tom Bradshaw is not most people. Instead, he'll be taking on all the disciplines on his brand new Commencal Meta TR.

Bradshaw says he hasn't ridden a full suspension bike with less than 150mm in over five years, so he wanted to see if the adjectives like "poppier" and "more playful" that his mates had been using on their shorter travel trail bikes were accurate. He's also riding Flight Attendant suspension for the first time on this bike and he'll be getting a feel for it this weekend as he throws himself right in the deep end with a variety of races.

We've included his suspension set-up numbers here, but Bradshaw says that's "all subject to change since the whole two rides I had on it in the Squamish rain didn't really help set up for California." Also, he apologizes for the cables bring a little long since he built it dangerously fast late at night so he could break it in quickly before catching a flight to California. Nothing like racing on a brand new bike!

Rider Name Tom Bradshaw // Pinkbike Presenter
Age: 28
Height / Weight: 176cm / 5’8”, 79kg / 174 lbs
Hometown: Squamish, BC
Instagram: @bradshaw_tomnz

Meta TR Details
Frame: Commencal Meta TR
Size: Medium
Wheel size: 29”
Shock: 140mm Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate w/ Flight Attendant
Fork: 160mm Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate w/ Flight Attendant
Wheels: 29” Zipp 3ZERO MOTO
Seat Post: RockShox Reverb AXS 170mm
Tires: Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary, 2.4 width, Super Gravity, Ultra Soft at 21 psi (front), Schwalbe Big Betty, 2.4 width, Super Gravity, Soft at 23 psi (rear)
Drivetrain: SRAM AXS X01, 32T chainring, 170mm cranks
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC, 200mm rotors
Cockpit: Deity Lockjaw grips, 775mm Deity Blackbird Bar, and 50mm Copperhead Stem
More info: commencalcanada.com

Tom is running 79 psi in his 160mm Lyrik Ultimate with 2 tokens, 4 clicks of LSC from closed and 8 clicks of rebound from closed.

Ready to race in all the disciplines.

There are a couple of batteries on this build with Flight Attendant and this AXS drivertrain!

An AXS dropper post.
Time pedals.

Tom runs a SRAM AXS X01 drivetrain with 170mm cranks and a 32T chainring.

SRAM Code RSC brakes with 200mm rotors do the stopping duties.

Tom runs Deity Lockjaw grips, a 775mm Deity Blackbird bar, and a 50mm Copperhead stem.

Tom has 180 psi in his Super Deluxe Ultimate rear shock with 1 volume spacers, 5 clicks of LSC from closed and 5 clicks of rebound from closed. Sea Otter will be Tom's first time on Flight Attendant.
Tom runs 21 psi in his Schwalbe Magic Mary front tire and 23 psi in the Schwalbe Big Betty rear tire.








16 Comments

  • 11 0
 Racing XC with a Magic Mary SuperGravity UltraSoft? Holy shit, I'd push my bike
  • 2 0
 On a course more suited to a gravel bike,no less!
  • 3 0
 Yea. This is a bit of a joke. A second lightweight wheelset with a reasonable xc tire setup, he'll even a fast trail tire setup would make this more plausible.
  • 5 0
 Tom, since its a conquer all build, any thoughts on going with an oval ring in the front to improve pedaling efficiency? Just switched last week to an Absolute Black ring after my SLX exploded....not sure I can go back now.
  • 2 0
 Love it! Looking to build one of these up soon!
  • 2 0
 4 lsc from closed..so he's got thing pretty much locked out
  • 2 0
 so is that a new 2022 Lyrik with an updated crown taken from the Zeb?
  • 2 1
 Pictured with Flight Attendant, but no mention of Flight Attendant.
  • 2 0
 its mentioned in the video
  • 4 0
 He's also riding Flight Attendant suspension for the first time on this bike and he'll be getting a feel for it this weekend as he throws himself right in the deep end with a variety of races.
  • 1 0
 Race 'em all, win 'em...oh wait.
  • 1 0
 The copper chain and cassette are killing my ocd. Sick build though
  • 1 0
 Where the hell did he find that Magic Mary?
  • 1 0
 Love this Build Tom!
Below threshold threads are hidden

